The Murphysboro girls soccer team broke a 1-all tie with two goals in the last 10 minutes to sweep the season series with Carterville-Herrin, 3-1, and remain undefeated in the River-to-River Conference on Tuesday night on the turf at Lions Stadium.

“I had told them before the game we’ve been winning games by out-hustling and out-playing teams by winning all the 50-50 balls, but today we didn’t do that in the first half,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy.

Murphysboro improved to 7-0 in the conference and 12-2-1 overall while Carterville-Herrin dropped to 5-2 in the conference standings and 7-2 overall.

“We have three games left and if we win the eighth one it assures us conference,” Lydy said.

Junior Megan McNitt scored two goals, including the game-winner with 10 minutes left, and freshman Izzy Doer scored an insurance goal with five minutes left.

The game was scoreless at halftime with neither team having very many good scoring chances. McNitt gave Murphysboro the lead four minutes into the second half on a long shot from about 40 feet out that eluded goalkeeper Hannah Tran.

“We came out flat, so I had a little chat with them at halftime and changed people around a little bit and that seemed to make a huge difference in terms of energy level,” Lydy said. “Megan played back in the first half and I moved her up in the second.”

Carterville-Herrin tied the score a minute later on junior Hillary Siemer’s sixth goal the season.

“There was a scramble with the keeper and Hillary ended up winning that and scoring,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “I think the first goal was supposed to be a cross pass and my keeper was setting up for that and it went in and our goal was somewhat a surprise, so both were a little bit unfortunate.”

The game remained tied for the next 25 minutes until McNitt took a pass from freshman Olivia Sunny on a throw-in to give the Red Devils the lead. For McNitt it was her eighth goal of the season.

McNitt and Doer teamed up for the last scoring play with Doer scoring her team-leading 27th goal.

“Megan sent a fantastic 40-yard through pass to a running Izzy Doer and she finished it,” Lydy said.