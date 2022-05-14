Girls Soccer | Murphysboro falls short in regional title game

MURPHYSBORO – Freeburg scored early and often taking a 4-0 lead in the 14th minute of the game to eliminate Murphysboro, 5-1, and win its first regional title since 2010 at the Murphysboro 1A girls soccer regional played at “Doc” Bencini Field on Saturday morning.

“I really thought this would be a close game with a chance to win, but when you starting losing players we just don’t have the depth to do it, but falling behind early set the tone,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “I told the team before the game the first 20 minutes were going to be critical and after we got down a couple goals we started losing players due to injury and heat exhaustion. At that point we were down to nothing with just 10 players and the goalkeeper and we would have to play short-handed if we lost anybody else.”

Freeburg (12-9-2), which is the second seed in the Sub-Sectional B, advances to the Roxana Sectional on Wednesday to play the top seed in Sub-Sectional A, defending champion and five-time South Seven champion Belleville Althoff (19-5-2). In the other semi-final, the top seed in Sub-Sectional B, Columbia (13-7-1), plays the second seed in the Sub-Sectional A Breese Mater Dei (10-11-1).

“We wanted to push all the way and hope for good things,” said Freeburg coach Becky Ganz. “We got off to fast start and didn’t want to take our foot off the gas. We faced Althoff once and lost 3-1. It was a hard game, but we’re going to give it the best we can and hope for the best.”

Murphysboro beat Massac County, 8-0, in the regional semifinals and the Red Devils end the season with 14 wins and the SIRR Conference championship for the second year in a row. Last year the playoffs started at the sectionals because of COVID-19 and the Red Devils won its first playoff game by beating Anna-Jonesboro in the quarterfinals.

“The fact that we are 14-8-1 after starting out 1-4 and have come back to win conference, beat Carterville and beat Carbondale shows how much we really improved as a team,” Lydy said. “We don’t have the individual players to play against those teams, but when we play as a team we can beat anybody.”

The Lady Midgets scored at the 3:38 mark on a penalty kick goal by Freeburg’s leading goal scorer Avery Hesseldenz after she was knocked down inside the corner of the penalty box.

Hesseldenz scored less than three minutes later on a shot from the left side of the box into the right corner of the net. For the forward it was her 35th goal of the season to more than double her freshman total of 17.

“Avery is one heck of a player,” Ganz said. “She’s an all-star athlete and we look at her for leadership even if she is only a sophomore.”

With 29:28 remaining, Hesseldenz took possession of the ball in front of Red Devil goalkeeper Bailey Summers and passed back to Ella Gagen, who blasted the ball into the top of the net. With 26:05 remaining, Gagen set up Zoey Edmiaston to up the lead to 4-0 before the Red Devils got a shot on goal.

“At that point I changed formations and people around, including moving Megan McNitt from up front to the backline,” Lydy said. “That slowed things down and they only got one goal after that and that was a great shot just outside the box. I thought we played them pretty even for the last 66 minutes. The first 14 minutes was the difference.”

With 17:00 minutes left in the first half, Muprhysboro captain Annie Decker got around the outside defender on the left and took a blast at the Lady Midgets sophomore goalkeeper Allysa Wolf, who just got a fingertip on the shot and tipped it wide left.

Murphysboro got on the scoreboard with 7:19 remaining in the first half when Decker took a high shot from the right side of the penalty box that was placed perfectly over the outreached arms of Wolf into the upper left corner of the net. Bela Cerrato got the assist.

With 27:35 remaining in the game Megan McNitt took a pass and had a good chance to the right of the goalkeeper, but Wolf managed to close the gap and prevent a shot on goal.

After giving up goals on Freeburg’s first four shots, Summers made seven straight saves to keep the Red Devils in the game.

Freeburg upped its lead to 5-1 with 14:08 remaining on an unassisted goal by Emma Benkendorf in traffic from about six feet in front of Summers.

