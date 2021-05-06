Girls Soccer | Murphysboro remains undefeated with win over Carterville-Herrin

With the stiff wind blowing in from the north, the Red Devils played into that wind and led 3-0 after the first 40 minutes.

“We are playing our best and we came across even though we had the wind against us,” said Maci Uffelman, who scored two goals. “We got lucky on some through balls and it worked out in our favor.”

Murphysboro scored 13:07 into the game on the first shot on goal for both teams when Uffelman was able to get a sliver of an open shot to the left of one of the Lions defenders to beat Sydney Stuck for her seventh goal of the season.

“I probably got the ball at the half mark and had two headers and kind of passed the ball to myself and then get through on a lucky breakaway and managed to get the ball in the goal,” Uffelman said.

A minute and a half later, the Red Devils had two good scoring chances when Uffelman got a crossing pass from Annie Decker, but Stuck made the point blank save and after Jillian Clark’s rebound shot was stopped by a defender the ball was shot over the net.

Bela Cerrato doubled the lead 2:50 later off a pass from Decker for her second goal of the season. With two minutes left, Uffelman scored her second goal on a high shot.