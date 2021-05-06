Girls Soccer | Murphysboro remains undefeated with win over Carterville-Herrin

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro remained undefeated and unscored upon after beating Carterville-Herrin 3-0 in a River-to-River girls soccer match held on the turf at “Doc” Bencini Field on Thursday.
“I have five freshmen on the field and we’ve gotten to the point that we’re playing competitively against teams that are really good,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “Carterville is a very well coached and a hard team to play against and we dominated, especially with a 20 mile an hour wind in our face. I’m very proud of my team.”
Murphysboro upped its record to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference while Carterville-Herrin dropped to .500 across the board at 1-1-1 overall and 1-1 in the River-to-River.
“The first half the wind hurt us because when we tried to play balls through there was no way they weren’t going to roll off the field,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “The first 40 minutes was very soft. We just played weak. We talked about that at halftime and I think our second half we at least showed some desire, so it was very different in that aspect.”
The Red Devils have opened the season at home with a 10-0 win over Salem and a 7-0 win over Olney Richland. Murphysboro opened its conference schedule Tuesday against Pinckneyville in a game that was moved to Murphysboro because of the rain to make use of the turf and beat the Lady Panthers 7-0.
With the stiff wind blowing in from the north, the Red Devils played into that wind and led 3-0 after the first 40 minutes.
“We are playing our best and we came across even though we had the wind against us,” said Maci Uffelman, who scored two goals. “We got lucky on some through balls and it worked out in our favor.”
Murphysboro scored 13:07 into the game on the first shot on goal for both teams when Uffelman was able to get a sliver of an open shot to the left of one of the Lions defenders to beat Sydney Stuck for her seventh goal of the season.
“I probably got the ball at the half mark and had two headers and kind of passed the ball to myself and then get through on a lucky breakaway and managed to get the ball in the goal,” Uffelman said.
A minute and a half later, the Red Devils had two good scoring chances when Uffelman got a crossing pass from Annie Decker, but Stuck made the point blank save and after Jillian Clark’s rebound shot was stopped by a defender the ball was shot over the net.
Bela Cerrato doubled the lead 2:50 later off a pass from Decker for her second goal of the season. With two minutes left, Uffelman scored her second goal on a high shot.
“I got a lucky turn probably by the 20 or 30 and had a ball right over the goalies head and she tapped back into the goal,” Uffelman said.
The Red Devils out-shot the Lady Lions 6-0 with the Lady Lions having trouble connecting on passes, especially early with three possible scoring chances going by the way side when the wind pushed each pass too far ahead and out of bounds. Carterville-Herrin had two shots on goal in the scoreless second half.
Carterville’s best scoring chance came with 4:27 remaining in the first half, when Karli Martin got free to the right of Murphysboro’s goalkeeper Bailey Summers, but with the ball coming to her the freshmen got tangled up.
Murphysboro had the first good scoring chance of the second half. At the 10 minute mark, Alyssa Warner took possession of the ball near the 30-yard line and dribbled to the front of the net where she blasted the ball, but Stuck made a kick save that deflected out of bounds setting up a corner kick that went through the goal box and went out of bounds ended the threat.
Carterville came right back and had a chance of its own on a passing play from Madison Poshard to Rylee Davis on the left side, but the Murphysboro defense covered the passing lanes leaving a shot that went wide to the right.