Girls Soccer | Murphysboro shuts out Carbondale to remain undefeated and unscored on

Carbondale responded with a scoring chance of its own 3:47 later from just outside the circle on a shot by Anna Schurz that skimmed off the crossbar and hit the goalpost right behind the net.

Murphysboro had the last scoring chance when Uffelman forced a corner kick from the right with 14 seconds remaining. She tapped the ball into Decker who sent a pass to Bela Cerrato from around the same spot as her goal was scored on the other side of the net, but her header just missed the right post by a foot with two seconds left on the scoreboard.

At the 3:38 mark of the second half, Jillian Clark got the ball around just outside the circle and bounced a pass to Uffelman, who then got away from the defender marking her, but her shot deflected wide to the left of the net.

Carbondale had four scoring chances in 6:25 span starting with 27:05 remaining, but couldn’t get a clean shot off while Murphysboro also had four great chances for breakaways. Each time the play was stopped on an offside call.

With 10:27 remaining in the game, the Terriers were called for a foul in the box awarding the Red Devils a penalty kick. Alyssa Werner took the kick and scored her fifth goal of the season, but the first of her high school career on a penalty kick.

“Our player was tackled in the box and it was just kind of unlucky, but we got our PK and we needed an insurance goal,” Werner said. “Coach had talked to me before the game that I would be taking any PK, do I just had to get in the mindset it was important to make this goal and stay calm and do what I know how to do. And that’s what I did.”

