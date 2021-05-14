Girls Soccer | Murphysboro shuts out Carbondale to remain undefeated and unscored on

MURPHYSBORO — Annie Decker scored in the first nine minutes to lead Murphysboro to a 2-0 win over Carbondale to remain undefeated and unscored on in a nonconference girls soccer game on Friday at “Doc” Bencini Field.
“It’s one of those days we’re playing a good team and we’re fortunate to pull off the victory,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “I don’t know too many teams without a goal scored on them. You don’t go unscored on against a Carbondale team without having a defense that plays extremely hard. So I’m very proud of the girls. This is the best team I’ve had in a very long time.”
Murphysboro upped its record to 8-0, while the Terriers lost its second game in two days to drop to 7-3-1.
“I felt in the run of play we didn’t do a good job of attacking with numbers,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “We’ve scored as many goals as we have because we’ve done a good job of being able to possess and play in some through balls, but when you don’t attack with numbers with their defense in front of you that hindered us from finding the back of the net.”
The game was a defensive gem with neither team having very many shots on goal. Both teams finished with two in the first half and one in the second. Freshman goalkeeper Bailey Summers has started every game and played all but 40 minutes in goal, benefiting from the Red Devils defense giving up just 16 shots on goal in the previous seven games.
“I thought we’d be this good,” Lydy said. “We’ve instituted a new setup, especially in the back and that’s really made a big difference in coverage because it’s actually several levels of defense. If they get through the first level they have to go through two more and I have an excellent goalie on top of it. What’s really exciting about all of this is that I have five freshmen and sophomores that are all playing. So I think this is a team that will be good for a long time.”
The Red Devils had a great scoring chance 5:44 into the game when Maci Uffelman made a run down the left side and got around the Carbondale outside defender. As Terrier goalkeeper Ella Summerlin came out of the net the senior took a shot that got around Summerlin to hit the far post and bounced back on the field.
Two minutes and 30 seconds later, Decker got the ball in the right corner of the field and was able to get a pass off from a severe angle that end up in the other side of the net for her 12th goal of the season to give the Red Devils the lead with 31:46 remaining in the first half.
“It came out of the defense and I don’t remember who it was from and it went over the defender’s head and I took it down to the corner,” Decker said. “I was looking for Maci and she was there so I went ahead and crossed it. It deflected off one of their players and into the goal. I’ll take it. A goal is a goal and a win is a win.”
Carbondale responded with a scoring chance of its own 3:47 later from just outside the circle on a shot by Anna Schurz that skimmed off the crossbar and hit the goalpost right behind the net.
Murphysboro had the last scoring chance when Uffelman forced a corner kick from the right with 14 seconds remaining. She tapped the ball into Decker who sent a pass to Bela Cerrato from around the same spot as her goal was scored on the other side of the net, but her header just missed the right post by a foot with two seconds left on the scoreboard.
At the 3:38 mark of the second half, Jillian Clark got the ball around just outside the circle and bounced a pass to Uffelman, who then got away from the defender marking her, but her shot deflected wide to the left of the net.
Carbondale had four scoring chances in 6:25 span starting with 27:05 remaining, but couldn’t get a clean shot off while Murphysboro also had four great chances for breakaways. Each time the play was stopped on an offside call.
With 10:27 remaining in the game, the Terriers were called for a foul in the box awarding the Red Devils a penalty kick. Alyssa Werner took the kick and scored her fifth goal of the season, but the first of her high school career on a penalty kick.
“Our player was tackled in the box and it was just kind of unlucky, but we got our PK and we needed an insurance goal,” Werner said. “Coach had talked to me before the game that I would be taking any PK, do I just had to get in the mindset it was important to make this goal and stay calm and do what I know how to do. And that’s what I did.”