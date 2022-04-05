Girls Soccer | Pinckneyville blanks Harrisburg 6-0 for conference win

HARRISBURG — It was an ugly win for Pinckneyville on Tuesday evening at Harrisburg, but it was still a win.

The Panthers rode on the back of five Jillian Shaneyfelt goals and one more by Maddison Morgenthaler for a 6-0 victory over the conference foe Bulldogs.

“It was a good win – I mean, we’ll take the win but there was too much of a gap in between,” Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray said. “If we play like that against (Anna-Jonesboro) on Thursday, we’re going to struggle.”

Even with five goals on the ledger, Ray said this wasn’t one of Shaneyfelt’s better games. The Panthers’ leading scorer – now at 14 after the nearly double hat trick – missed a penalty kick for the first time in her high school career early in the game. After that, Ray said, she “wasn’t a happy camper.” It took a little while for Shaneyfelt to get going, her first goal coming 13 minutes into the match, but after that, she was off to the races.

“I told her that she wasn’t shooting from outside. She can shoot left foot, right foot – doesn’t matter – but she wasn’t shooting. She was trying to carry them in,” Ray said. “I asked her to please start shooting from the outside and pop it up because they were letting her have it. ‘Take what they’re giving you because you’ve got the leg to do it.’ Finally she started letting them loose. She can flat out play. To me, she’s one of the best around here. There’s some really good girls, but you’ve got to rate her right up there.”

The last two of her five goals were screamers – both from outside the box and the fifth one coming from around 30 yards out.

“At the end, I wanted to get some momentum going again and that’s when we got our sixth one in,” Ray said about the goal. “That was a shot.”

With the game firmly in hand at the half with the Panthers up 5-0, Ray said he told his team “we’re up five ugly,” and wanted to focus on what they need to improve on before Thursday’s match in the second half.

“I wanted to come out – I wasn’t worried about scoring – we just wanted to work the ball,” he said. “The first 15 minutes, we did. We didn’t put the ball in the net, but that’s fine because we were knocking on the door. We had a couple of through balls that just didn’t go our way. They played a lot better and settled down. When we put the subs in, they did an excellent job that helped us out a lot.”

The win improved the Panthers to 3-4 on the year, but 2-1 in the conference. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 0-2 as they search for both their first win and first goal on the young season. It’s conference games on Thursday for both teams with the Panthers hosting Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden and the Bulldogs traveling to Carterville.

Despite not being thrilled with how his team played Tuesday, Ray said Wednesday’s practice is mostly going to be walkthroughs and working on positioning – and keeping true to his credo of discipline and perfection.

