Girls Soccer | Player of the Year: Marion’s Bruce plays with heart

It wasn’t hard to make a case for Marion’s Margaux Bruce to be The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Soccer Player of the Year this season. The numbers the senior forward put up speak for themselves – 47 goals, 26 assists in leading the Wildcats to the Troy Sectional where they lost to eventual repeat state champion Triad.

But what doesn’t show up on her impressive stat sheet is the drive that led Bruce to become the one of the best soccer players in Southern Illinois.

“It’s got to be her heart. I’ve coached her in multiple things and the heart she plays with is second to none,” Marion head coach Jaime Clark said. “I say that she has the heart of a lion and I really mean that.”

Bruce would have been the focal point of any coaches’ defensive strategy regardless of the formation the Wildcats employed, but their 4-5-1 meant the senior would be on an island at the top of Marion’s attack. Being the gifted goal scorer that she is, it would’ve been easy for her to press the issue and try to put the ball in the net as often as she could, but it was her unselfishness that made her the complete player she showed all season long.

“She had some great individual accomplishments, but she could have broken and maybe even shattered some records if she wasn’t so unselfish with her passing as well,” Clark said. “Not only was she a great leader and a goal scorer, she was great at sharing the ball and being a great teammate.”

Bruce had no problem trusting her teammates, both to take the shot when they were open, and also to feed her the ball back when she was creating lanes for herself.

“For me to be able to score, I have to pass it back to the midfield for me to get open or for the ball to be played out wide,” she said. “It’s really hard to score goals going one on four, almost impossible sometimes. You really need to work with your midfield to open up the field.

“Whenever I play, I don’t worry about being the one who scores, I just want our team to win. So whenever I’m dribbling and turn around, I know there will be someone behind me who will be open and ready to take that shot.”

And it paid off as the Wildcats went 22-5 on the year, breaking the school record for wins that they set the previous year. But none of those wins were as big as the last one – a 3-2 win at Carbondale in the regional championship game. And, it was in that moment that Bruce shined the brightest – scoring at the buzzer to complete a hat trick and keep the game from going to overtime.

“There was a lot of pressure going into that game. I wanted it so bad and I know the rest of my team did, too and I knew Carbondale did as well,” she recalled. “Whenever they were getting those PKs, I knew as the forward it was my job to score and I was going to do whatever I had to do to score or my season would be over. With it being my senior year, my last season, it helped with that motivation that if we were to lose, that would be my last game.”

As that indicates, Bruce will not be playing soccer collegiately, but not because of a lack of opportunities. Instead, she’ll be furthering her academic career at the University of Illinois. She’s at peace with that decision, and, she says, being named the top player in the region is a fitting way for her to go out.

“I feel like it really solidifies that decision. I go out on top and know I’ve done everything I can. It’s going out on a high note knowing that I did so well and everything I could,” she said. “I love my team and it’d be so hard to play without those girls. Having this honor and being at this point in my career, I feel good that it’s time to stop.”

Bruce leaves behind a hole that will be almost impossible to fill – not just the 120 points she’s leaving behind, but her presence off the field as well.

“Her determination, passion and leadership. She was unselfish and being that good of a player, it’s easy to not be the teammate she was. We’ll miss her leadership,” Clark said. “It goes beyond that competitiveness and passion but she really cares and loves her teammates and her opponents. She’s one who, if an opponent gets hurt, she’ll call their athletic director and see if she’s alright the next day. She plays with her heart but she also just loves the game and people with her heart as well.”

There’s a lot that can be said about Marion’s super senior, but when it comes right down to it, Clark can sum it all up in only three words.

“She’s pretty awesome.”