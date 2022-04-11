Girls Soccer | Richland County downs Murphysboro in weather shortened match

MURPHYSBORO — The weekend’s weather seemed too good to be true and on Murphysboro’s pitch Monday night, both the Red Devils and Richland County Tigers were handed enough rain to make up for a whole week’s worth of sunshine.

With the Tigers up 2-1, lightning was sited in the area with around two minutes to play in the first half, but the teams played on to get a full 40 in. During the intermission, the lightning didn’t leave and the rains got heavier, leading to the second half being canceled. Since one half is all you need for an official game, it’ll go into the books as a 2-1 loss for Murphysboro.

That might not end up being a bad thing, however, for the Red Devils as they immediately turn their attention to Harrisburg on Tuesday, Pinckeyville on Friday and a trip to St. Louis for the Parkway Showcase on Saturday.

“We have a game tomorrow and three more this week. Four games in a week is a lot of play,” head coach Michael Lydy said after the game as parents and players alike fled for shelter from the rain. “And in a torrential downpour, the ball bounces in interesting ways and their goalie played well.”

Richland County took advantage of a penalty kick early to go up a goal, but Megan McNitt broke through the Tigers’ defense and put the ball in the top right of the net for the equalizer with 18:34 to play in what everyone thought at the time would be the half.

Seven minutes later, Ryann Klier took a beautiful cross from the right of the box that just drifted over the outstretched hands of Murphysboro keeper Bailey Summers. Klier got her body on the ball and it bounced safely into the net for what would become the game winning goal.

Both teams had to adjust to the playing conditions of the Red Devils’ turf field throughout the game as the rain continued to fall harder. While the turf meant that they weren’t playing a muddy quagmire, it did mean the ball was going to skip off the field on any pass – leading to several moments where the ball would get by two or three players before finding feet.

“I thought the girls – both teams – played well in the conditions,” Lydy said.

The loss drops the Red Devils to 5-5-1 on the season with six of the next seven matches being against conference foes.

