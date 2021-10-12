Girls Tennis | Benton gets Senior Night win over Marion

BENTON — The Benton girls tennis team celebrated its Senior Night with a 6-3 win over Marion on Tuesday night at the Benton City Park.

It was the last home match for seniors Taylor Moore, Madison Kreiner and Chloe Hill.

Kreiner was a double winner as she downed Gracie Connor at No. 2 singles (10-2) after teaming with Adri Tonn for a 10-5 win over Connor and Hope Ziegler in No. 1 doubles, which took place first.

"Maddi tends to focus more on doubles so for us to start out with that tonight that was a good win for her heading into sectionals on Friday," said Benton coach Alyssa Williams.

Hill was also a winner in singles as she downed Bella Parrilli (10-1) at No. 5.

The No. 1 singles match was a showdown between Marion senior Margaux Bruce and Benton's Moore. They had played twice before with split results. Bruce came out on top Tuesday night by a 10-2 score.

"It was close, neck and neck," Williams said of all three meetings. "The scorecard doesn't necessarily show it but those girls will rally and hit double digit balls. Margaux is a great player and she played excellent tonight."

Bruce and Maggie Lang were 10-5 winners at No. 2 doubles over Hill and Jersey Smith. Benton's Moore and Makenzie Andrews took the No. 3 doubles, 10-0, over Parrilli and Rylan Gulley for an early lead going into singles.

Tonn swept past Tonn, 10-0, at No. 3 singles, and Benton's final point came from Andrews with a shortened 8-6 win over Gulley that went deep into the night.

Marion's other point came at No. 4 singles from junior Hope Ziegler, who drew high praise from head coach Carrie Watson.

"Hope has been playing No. 4 for us all year and has had to bump up sometimes and she has just played really steady tennis," Watson said. "For someone who has only played for two years, she's just a great little tennis player. She has that mindset of where to place the ball and she can think two or three strokes ahead. I don't think she even realizes she does that."

Watson was also happy to see Bruce get the rubber match win over Moore with sectional seeding meetings scheduled for Wednesday heading into this weekend's postseason tournaments.

"It's nice to be able to have your player's record do the talking when you go to those seeding meetings," Watson said. "We still have to argue it out."

Watson was also pleased with the team result despite the loss.

"The last time we played Benton we lost 7-2 so I'm happy with the result because it shows we came ready to play and we were competitive tonight," Watson said.

But even happier were the Rangerettes.

"It's always nice to get a good win at home on your Senior Night," Williams said. "Marion has always had a really good team every year so that makes it extra nice."

Benton and Marion both play in the Herrin Sectional that starts Friday.

