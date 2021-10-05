Girls Tennis | Carbondale rolls to win over Marion

MARION — Carbondale sophomore Skylar Moore dispatched one of the region's finer girls tennis players - Margaux Bruce of Marion - 10 games to 1 on Tuesday afternoon in a No. 1 singles match shortened by two games in an attempt to beat inclement weather.

The Terriers, now 17-5 overall this fall, won all nine matches on the day - six of the singles variety and three doubles matches for a 9-0 combined team victory. With the loss, Marion falls to 3-4 overall in fall matches.

"I loved the effort of our girls right out of the gate," said Carbondale coach Mike Butler. "We talked about getting off to a quick start against a rival and basically taking the home team fans out of the match. We didn't want Marion to get comfortable out there. And as you can see from the scores in our singles matches, we were able to do just that."

In singles play, No. 2 player, senior captain Longmei Ge of the Terriers, rolled past Marion senior Gracie Connor, 10-2.

Carbondale freshman Eislee Moore (No. 3) bested Marion senior Emma Marler, 10-0.

Senior Jessie Harper (No. 4) of the Terriers rolled past Marion junior Hope Ziegler, 10-4.

Carbondale junior Julia Oberg (No. 5) defeated MHS sophomore Bella Parrilli, 10-2.

And Terriers' sophomore Daphne Johnson (No. 6) waltzed past Wildcats' freshman Rylan Gulley, 10-2.

For Skylar Moore, beating Bruce was all about consistent play.

"I was able to work on my shots a lot this past summer and I feel I am a stronger player now with my forehand and backhand strokes," Moore said. "I have also grown in my confidence as a player from my freshman year. I am using my power and staying on my toes more. I'm more prepared mentally for each match."

Moore, who improves to 18-4 in singles play, including an undefeated mark in the South Seven Conference, said she is looking forward to the Herrin Sectional next weekend, where she may meet up with her namesake - Taylor Moore - of Benton. The two have split a pair of matches this fall.

Taylor Moore won the first outing in a third-set tiebreaker and Skylar Moore won the rematch by a score of 10-4.

"I've done some light weight lifting and have grown some physically from last year, but I believe what has helped me the most is that I have practiced with the boys quite a bit. I want to get stronger as a player, and playing against them makes me stronger," Skylar Moore said.

In doubles play, Carbondale won all three matches against the Wildcats.

The No. 1 doubles team for Carbondale of Eislee Moore and Harper posted an abbreviated 5-2 win over Marion's Bruce and Connor. The match was stopped by Wildcats coach Carrie Watson because of a lingering shoulder injury to Connor.

"I certainly hope Gracie's shoulder improves by the time of the conference meet this weekend," Butler said.

The No. 2 team for the Terriers of Oberg and senior Emma Shick squeaked past the Wildcats' Ziegler and junior Maggie Lang, 10-7.

And the No. 3 CCHS team of Johnson and senior Emily Fulk also won by a 10-7 count over MHS's Parrilli and Gulley.

"Carbondale has played what...15 more matches than us," Watson said. "They are a good team and we have a very inexperienced squad. The only player who has played all four years is Margaux Bruce. That makes a big difference against a team like Carbondale. A lot of my girls just picked up tennis this year. But every time they play they are improving and they're enjoying the game. We work hard and will get better eventually."

Next match for the Wildcats is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting against visiting Herrin as part of Senior Night festivities.

The Terriers will next play Saturday at home as they host the South Seven Conference meet.

