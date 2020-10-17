Girls Tennis | Carbondale surges to Herrin Sectional title

"Winning this tournament means a lot to me," Skylar Moore said. "Both Taylor and Margaux are very good players and I was honored to be on the court with them. I was hitting the ball pretty well today and tried to keep a positive attitude, even when I fell behind against Taylor (semifinals). To be honest, I wasn't sure I could do it. But I learned from my mistakes and that helped me in the match (championship) with Margaux."

Butler said he felt his freshman deserved better than a No. 3 seed, but used that ranking as motivation throughout the tournament.

"I'm thrilled for Skylar. Now, she has to raise the bar by defending this title for the next three years. She's only 14, but her footwork is exceptional. She just needs to get stronger and faster, and I am confident she will."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale's doubles team of senior Shreya Patel and junior Jessie Harper pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the day in the semifinals, knocking out the top-seeded Herrin duo of Kelby Weber and Bre Nesler, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

"It feels great," Harper said. "All the hard work we have put in this season was worth it. We wanted to get our revenge against Herrin after they beat us Monday, and we got it."

The Terriers tandem got the victory despite fending off multiple match points.