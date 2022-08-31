Girls Tennis | Marion knocks off Mount Vernon in South Seven Conference match

MARION — With some tiebreaker magic in doubles, the Marion girls tennis team knocked off Mount Vernon, 6-3, in a South Seven Conference dual match Wednesday evening at the Crisp Sports Complex.

Bella Parrilli and Rylan Gulley won a third set tiebreaker, 10-1, at No. 2 doubles against Addi Tinsley and Maddie Hernandez to secure the team win, then Maggie Long and Alexis Ucci rallied for a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 3 for the bonus point.

Long and Ucci were ahead 5-2 in the second set before Mount Vernon’s Kaylee Down and Mazie Eilerts rallied, but the Marion pair held on and nailed down the win when a pair of high lobs went out of bounds.

“I’m happy they got in the fire and had to come out,” said Marion coach Carrie Watson. “I about needed CPR, but they did it and that’s all that matters. So we build off this and go back to the drawing board tomorrow and do it all over again.”

Marion won four of the six singles matches to need just one win going into doubles. Hope Ziegler won the No. 1 matchup against Alice Feltrin (6-2, 6-2) and Parrilli was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Tinsley at No. 3.

Gulley swept past Down for a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 4 and the Lady Wildcats got another point at No. 4 where Hannah McNicholas downed Hernandez (6-1, 6-2).

Mount Vernon scored points at No. 2 with Brylie Brands knocking off Ava Wong (6-3, 6-1) and at No. 6, where Eilerts defeated Skye Mausey (6-2, 6-2).

But in the matchup of top players, it was Ziegler taking the win as she now holds the No. 1 position with the graduation of Margaux Bruce after her stellar career.

“Hope is our best player by far,” Watson said. “Tonight I saw a little hesitance in her but she pulled it out and that’s what we need. She’s still growing as a player and she had huge shoes to fill with Margaux being gone. We’re just taking it match by match and with each match she’s getting more confident.”

In the No. 1 doubles match, Feltrin and Brands teamed up for a 6-3, 1-6, 10-5 tiebreak win over Ziegler and Wong to give the Lady Rams a shot at the team win, but Marion’s other two doubles duos were victorious — even if it took bonus rallies.

“We have the skills and the talent,” Watson said. “It’s going to be a roller coaster for us all season because we were so deep the last couple of years when these girls came on the squad that they haven’t seen much varsity playing time if any.

“We’re almost even talent-wise all the way down to the top 12. So we’re deep, but we’re very inexperienced with match play.”

Marion, which is now 5-1 in match play, travels to Edwardsville’s tournament this weekend. The event opens with the Lady Wildcats facing Mascoutah on Friday before more matches Saturday.