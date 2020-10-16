Girls Tennis | Top seeds advance at Herrin Tennis Sectional

Herrin head coach Matt Snell said he was pleased with Blake's play.

"Jaylan has been with us for four years and has put in so much time and effort and has made herself into a really good tennis player," he said. "I'm so proud of her."

The top-seeded doubles team of seniors Kelby Weber and Bre Nesler of Herrin cruised to a pair of victories (6-1, 6-1) over Karigan Harvey and Lucy Britt of Fairfield and Jayda Smith-Emily Jones of Marion (6-3, 6-3).

"Kelby and I communicate great together," Nesler said following the two wins, which improved the duo's record this fall to 13-5 overall. "I'm a little stronger playing on the back line and Kelby is stronger at the net. My job is to set her up so she can go on the attack."

Nesler said the two seniors will have to be on top of their game Saturday in order to capture a doubles title.

"I think we have a really good shot if we play well. Carbondale will be tough, though. They have a good team."

Snell said he liked what he saw of his top-ranked tandem Friday.

"Kelby and Bre have been leaders on this team all season long. They earned the No. 1 seed and are trying to defend it. I look for good things from them Saturday."