Boys Golf | Benton, Nashville crowned SIRR Conference champs

CARBONDALE — The race to find out which Southern Illinois River-to-River school had the best boys golf program took centerstage at Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course on Thursday.

The Benton Rangers crowned themselves conference champions in the Ohio Division for a seventh straight season with a 295 team score that bested a second place tie between Harrisburg and Massac County at 338.

Benton’s team coached by Reggie Norman finished with the top five scores in the tournament and managed to shave 26 strokes off their tournament score from last season. Reigning top medalist Cy Norman stole the show with a 68 after shooting four below par-36 on his back nine holes to finish four under on the day.

After Norman was River Stilley (74), Luke Melvin (76), Andrew Bell (77) and Nick Melvin (77) to round out Benton’s top five. The Rangers’ No. 6 golfer, Kash Cantrell, finished one stroke behind Massac County’s Gabe Rottmann (83) for the final spot of what could have been six Ranger finishers in the Ohio top 10.

Norman said the goal coming in was to get all six Rangers on the All-Conference team.

“That’s our goal every year,” said Norman, now in his junior year. “We fell a little short today, but we came in and took care of business for the most part and got the win. Now we have to go home and get to work for the next one.”

Looking back at Benton’s SIRR tournament scores from last year, four of the top five Rangers shaved strokes off their 2020 finishes: Norman (-4), (Luke) Melvin (-10), Bell (-11) and (Nick) Melvin (-12).

Coach Norman knows he has a special group of kids.

“This team is pretty good,” said Norman. “You know... up and down the lineup, anytime we can throw six out there they can score. We’re deep and have the potential to do something special, we’ll see if we can get it done.”

It was a much tighter race on the Mississippi side that had Nashville place first ahead of Anna-Jonesboro by two strokes. The Hornets were led by Parker Renken’s 76 and Aaron Brink’s 79 to regain control of the division after Anna-Jonesboro won the Mississippi last season behind Luke Lasley, who carded a 69 last fall, but shot an 82 in this contest.

Nashville’s golf program under coach Jason Guest had won 11 straight conference titles prior to Anna-Jonesboro’s upset last season. Guest acknowledged Renken and Brink for leading the team with Collin Rolf (88), Bryson McCleary (94), Lucas Knepp (97) and Harrison Zgonina (104) providing the spark behind them.

“Well, obviously our top two came to play today,” said Guest. “A 76 and a 79, and that’s kind of how we go, we rely heavily on those two guys and they’re both really talented players. Sophomore Collin Rolf shooting an 88 was a fantastic score for him and we’ve got a couple young guys backing him up.

“As long as we do that we’re usually in the hunt, so I’m very proud of them today.”

Guest said he thought that Anna-Jonesboro was the favorite to win the tournament coming in, while also highlighting Lasley’s top finishes in previous years, but it ended up being Taj Hodges (81) leading the Wildcats instead.

“I thought Anna was definitely the favorite coming in with a three-time champion like Luke Lasley,” said Guest. “Coach (Jim) Woodward’s done an excellent job getting his younger guys going and they also have three seniors, but that’s the funny thing about golf, sometimes it just doesn’t happen for you.

“They’re a good team and they’ll bounce back in regionals, but we feel fortunate to be able to come out on top by a couple of scores today.”

Team’s now prepare for the Regional Tournament that starts up next week before Sectionals and State in October.

It’s safe to say there are high expectations in Benton.

“We expect to win a state championship and do nothing less,” said (Cy) Norman. “Obviously we have a lot of guys coming back next year, and that’s what we plan to do next year, so I mean there’s nothing short of winning a state championship for us.”

