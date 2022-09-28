Boys Golf | Benton rolls to Class 2A regional title, Norman is medalist

CARBONDALE — Conference champs? Check.

Regional champs? Check.

The Benton High School boys golf team is halfway to its stated goal. All that remains are sectional and state championships.

On Wednesday, the Rangers galloped to yet another regional title - this one hosted by Carbondale Community High School at Hickory Ridge Golf Course. Benton shot an outstanding team score of 285, or 43 strokes better than second-place Carterville (328).

"Anytime you come to a tough golf course where people are expecting you to play well, it puts a little added pressure on you as a team," said Rangers head coach Reggie Norman. "And sometimes, that's a good thing, but in golf, you just never know. If you play poorly one day, you're done. Luckily, we had enough guys that scored well today."

Norman said the idea is to beat the golf course at each meet.

"A round of 288 (which translates to a par 72 for all four golfers) is the golf course. If we shoot below 288, then we win. And today we did. We got the golf course by a little bit (three strokes to be precise) and it was playing tough today."

Norman acknowledged that it was an exciting finish between his son, Cy, and Davis for medalist honors.

"Ian's a great player. He's going to be a Division 1 player (at Dartmouth University) for a reason. Anytime he and Cy play together, they play well together. Cy just happened to clip him this time."

"I started out missing a couple of putts, while a couple rolled in for Cy," Davis said. "On 18, I just got unlucky. I hit the cart path and it went three feet out of bounds. I can't really do anything about that. Still, that was one of the more fun rounds I've played this fall. Cy and I were battling. He was playing well and I was playing well. I was able to tie it up after 17. It was just a really fun day."

Cy Norman accepted his individual championship in a rather ho-hum manner.

"I just go out there and try to make birdies for my guys so they have room to breathe," the senior said. "That's my job as a leader on this team. I try to give them space to make mistakes and move forward and feel good about themselves."

Norman said the regional was all about coming away with the team trophy, nothing more.

"And that's what we did," he said. "We were very confident coming into today. As for me ... if I win, I win. Whatever. We came for that plaque and we got it. I think we played well. This is not an easy golf course to play and it was windy today. River (Stilley) didn't play how he wanted to, but we're here for him. We're here to put up numbers for him."

Norman said Stilley will bounce back in a big way at the sectional.

"That dude can run off so many birdies you wouldn't believe it," Norman said. "He's a heck of a player. He'll be ready to roll come sectional. Last year, we got second to Breese Mater Dei at the sectional. We're going there Monday to win it."

Kash Cantrell spoke about his wild finish.

"I had 114 yards into hole 18 and it went in. I just hit a good shot and it went in," Cantrell said, when speaking of his pitching wedge.

Cantrell said that with Stilley slightly off on his game, he felt the need to step up his game.

"I knew I had to go low today," he said. "I thought we played very well as a team. We have five guys who can score well even when one is off. I can't wait to see what we can do at the sectional."

Coach Norman said he was pleased with Cantrell's strong finish.

"I heard that Kash holed out for an eagle on the last hole to shoot a 70," he said. "That's a good way to end 18 holes - to hole it out from 114 yards out."

Norman said Belleville Althoff is likely the favorite at Waterloo.

"It will be nice to go in as the underdog for a change," the coach said. "We'll start preparing for the meet tomorrow (Thursday). We want to win it. Finishing second last year both there and at state didn't sit well with us."

Massac County was third as a team at 329 behind Benton and Carterville. All three teams qualified for the Waterloo Sectional on Monday.

Marion finished fourth at 351. Harrisburg was fifth at 355. The host Terriers were sixth at 364. Mount Vernon was seventh at 380. Herrin was eighth at 381 and Murphysboro was ninth at 390.

Top individual performer on the day was senior Cy Norman, who shot a sizzling round of 68. Right on his heels were his sophomore teammate, Cantrell, and Carbondale senior, Davis.

Davis and Norman were actually tied through 17 holes, but Davis' drive on 18 hit the cart path and bounced out of bounds by about a yard, which ultimately cost him the match. Cantrell finished his round with a chip in for eagle on No. 18.

Placing fourth overall was another Benton player, junior Luke Melvin, who fired a 72. Earning a fifth-place finish was Rangers' sophomore River Stilley (75), who won the River-to-River Conference meet a week ago. Notching a sixth-place finish was Grant Wilson of Harrisburg (78). Spencer Brown of Carterville was seventh (79). Preston Summers of Massac County, Hunter Ridgeway of Carterville and Jackson Burke of Carterville all tied for eighth with an 80.

The 10 individuals who qualified for the Waterloo Sectional Monday who were not on a team that placed first through third include: Davis-Carbondale (70), Wilson-Harrisburg (78), Jack Harre-Marion (82), Kegan Kronsbein-Marion (83), Parker Diehl-Murphysboro (84), James WIlliams-Carbondale (85), Riley Tompkins-Mount Vernon (85), Brent Lawrence-Harrisburg (86), Reece Preston-Herrin (87) and Evan McDermott-Harrisburg (90).