Boys Golf | Carmi's Gee ready to showcase skills at US Junior Amateur

Carmi-White County senior Oakley Gee has earned the right to compete in July’s U.S. Junior Amateur — it just comes down to execution.

“It’s the biggest junior event there is,” said Gee. “I’m going to be nervous because it means something to me, but that won’t keep me from trying to win the whole thing.”

Gee will arrive at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinewood on July 19 with 263 other golfers under the age of 18. The 17-year-old earned his qualifier slip at the Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville, Ky., after beating out two other golfers in a 3-way playoff for the last spot of the top-4 that advanced.

Now he’s preparing for 36 holes of golf between July 19-20 for a chance to compete in the Round of 64 match play on Wednesday, July 21. The top-64 golfers from there go on to play in the Round of 32 that Thursday, followed by the Friday quarterfinals/semifinals and Saturday championship.

“Making it to match play would be a big accomplishment and something I feel comfortable with,” said Gee. “If one guy gets hot, it doesn’t matter; golf is a sport where the best man on paper doesn’t always win”