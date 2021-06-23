Boys Golf | Carmi's Gee ready to showcase skills at US Junior Amateur

Carmi-White County senior Oakley Gee has earned the right to compete in July’s U.S. Junior Amateur — it just comes down to execution.
“It’s the biggest junior event there is,” said Gee. “I’m going to be nervous because it means something to me, but that won’t keep me from trying to win the whole thing.”
Gee will arrive at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinewood on July 19 with 263 other golfers under the age of 18. The 17-year-old earned his qualifier slip at the Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville, Ky., after beating out two other golfers in a 3-way playoff for the last spot of the top-4 that advanced.
Now he’s preparing for 36 holes of golf between July 19-20 for a chance to compete in the Round of 64 match play on Wednesday, July 21. The top-64 golfers from there go on to play in the Round of 32 that Thursday, followed by the Friday quarterfinals/semifinals and Saturday championship.
“Making it to match play would be a big accomplishment and something I feel comfortable with,” said Gee. “If one guy gets hot, it doesn’t matter; golf is a sport where the best man on paper doesn’t always win”
Extra motivation for Gee is that the Golf Channel will broadcast the final two days of the championship. The champion earns a gold medal, custody of the U.S. Junior Amateur trophy for one year, exemptions into all future U.S. Junior Amateurs for which he is age eligible, exemption into 2022 U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club and exemption into 2021 and 2022 U.S. Amateur Championships.
Don’t forget bragging rights.
“Oakley is such a complete player,” said C-W-C golf coach Trey Mason. “I hope he goes into the U.S. Am and everything lines up just right and he can go low. In the past I’ve never seen him shy away from a big challenge. He has such a great attitude on the golf course and is bound to do amazing things.”
Accompanying Gee on the course will be his swing coach, John Given, who was a member of C-W-C’s five championships in a row during the mid-to-late ‘70s. While Gee spends 50 hours a week working on his golf swing, the two can be found learning new strategies at the Carmi Country Club.
Gee most recently played in the Golfweek Junior Tour Championship where he shot a 69, 70 and 73 in a pool of 105 golfers. Reluctant to acknowledge his biggest strength, Gee views himself as a balanced golfer with the ability to execute in high pressure situations.
“I’m constantly evaluating my game,” said Gee. “One of my biggest assets people say about me is that I play with a lot of confidence. And that’s just because I put a lot of time into everything.
“At the end of the day, it’s just about playing the same style of golf I have been.”
Gee said the toughest course he’s played on so far is the Raptor Course at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. A close second was the Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind., a course he’s quite familiar with being the same town his swing coach lives in.
Gee is being recruited by colleges in the SEC and Big Ten. Knowing he’ll have both of his parents there for support in North Carolina, he’ll be competing against kids set to attend Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“If qualifying on a big stage like this doesn’t get you excited, then I don’t know what does,” said Gee.
Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale was the last U.S. Junior Amateur champion in 2019 before the 2020 contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
