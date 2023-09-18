MARION – Senior Jack Harre shot the round of his life Monday to lead the Marion Wildcats to a one-stroke victory over Centralia at the South Seven Conference boys golf tournament at Kokopelli Golf Course.

Harre finished with a 73, three strokes better than his previous best mark at Kokopelli, and a whopping 11 strokes better than Mount Vernon’s Xander Ashby (84).

As a team, Marion posted a score of 357, one stroke better than second-place Centralia (358) and two strokes better than Mount Vernon (359). Carbondale was fourth at 377.

It was Marion’s first league title since 2012 at Greenview Golf Course in Centralia.

“Was that not an exciting way to finish? There was a one-shot difference between first and second here today and one shot between second and third,” said Marion head coach Stan Stout.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could pull this one out.”

Stout was feeling a bit emotional after the victory, stating that this is his last season as head coach of the Wildcats after 20 years at the helm.

“This means so much to me,” he said. “What a way to go out. I am proud of my program, but I am more proud of that ragtag group of six boys than I could ever put into words.”

Stout said he could not believe how great a round Harre played.

“Jack is a baseball player by trade,” the coach said. “He is an extremely disciplined player in baseball with phenomenal mechanics. This is his third year on the golf team and we have been able to take those solid baseball fundamentals – steady head and quiet lower body – and put them into his golf game.

"He’s effortless in his power and is a pretty good thinker around the golf course," Stout said of Harre. "His round today shows how many strokes a low round can make up in high school.”

Harre tried to break down his performance Monday.

“Honestly, everything was working well today,” the senior Wildcat said. “Once I shot a 35 on the front nine, I thought I had a shot at winning. My putter was amazing today. My wedge shots were amazing. Everything just clicked.

“Mentally, I just tried to do what my coach said,” Harre explained. “Swing it nice and easy and make sure I hit the center of the club face and keep my shots as straight as possible.”

Harre, who recorded four birdies on the day, said the win is by far his best to date.

“Not a bad round,” he said. “My goal was just to make First Team All-Conference (Top 6), but fortunately, I was able to do a little bit better than that today.

“Moving forward, I want to qualify for the sectional meet and then state meet,” Harre said. “We’ll see how that goes in a few weeks.”

The top six players receive First Team All-Conference status. In addition to Harre and Ashby, Aiden Endres of Centralia was third (86) followed by Eli Piper of Mount Vernon (fourth at 87); Jaxson Hancock of Centralia (fifth at 88); and Owen Donnelly of Centralia won a playoff hole with James Williams of Carbondale to claim sixth. Both had tied at 90, forcing the playoff.

Second Team All-Conference recognition went to Williams; Cole Roberts and Carter Teutrine of Carbondale (92); Riley Tompkins and Gage Raney of Mount Vernon, as well as Daven Cook of Centralia, and Ethan Stout of Marion (94).

Rounding out Marion scoring were: Carter Lang and Matthew Joyner (95); Nick Ucci (97); and Jayden Fendley (101).

Rounding out Centralia scoring were Justus Edson (97) and Brayden Stover (104).

Rounding out Mount Vernon scoring were Blake Brown (97) and John Rincker (99).

Rounding out Carbondale scoring were: Mason Vaughn (103), CJ Robison (109), and Logan Wright (112).