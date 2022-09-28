 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS GOLF | CLASS 1A REGIONAL

Boys Golf | McFadden leads Anna-Jonesboro to Class 1A regional title

  • Updated
  • 0

WEST FRANKFORT — Anna-Jonesboro freshman Aiden McFadden bagged two birdies on two of his last three holes to edge his teammate junior Nick Hannan by one stroke to win the West Frankfort Class 1A boys golf regional title. 

Anna-Jonesboro claimed its second straight regional crown and advances to next week’s Effingham Sectional.

“I knew if I had a good round I’d be able to win it,” McFadden said. “It was just stay consistent and patient. I was looking at the app a little bit as I played, so I was expecting second or first. I tried to stay away from it, but I had to look at it even though I didn’t know I was battling Nick. I finished well and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Anna-Jonesboro took first place with a team score of 322. Trico also earned a spot at the sectional for the first time since 2019 with a score of 332 and Chester advanced for the first since 2019 finishing third (341) edging both Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher and West Frankfort by three strokes.

“The kids did a good job,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Jim Woodward. “The conditions were kind of tough - windy and cool - which we hadn’t really played in this season, but up-and-down the kids did a good job and we showed a lot of depth today.”

McFadden finished the front nine at four-over par with Hannan and Trico junior Brock Naile one stroke behind at the turn.

McFadden took the lead on the fourth hole with back-to-back pars after starting with bogeys on the first two holes. Hannan also started with two bogeys and suffered a third on the fourth hole while Naile opened with a double bogey on hole one and a single bogey on three.

Naile pulled into a tie after the first hole on the back nine with a par, while both McFadden and Hanna hit bogeys and took a two stroke lead with a birdie on 11 as McFadden hit another bogey and Hannan shot par.

“On 10, on my third shot, I had 80 yards in, but I ended up chunking my shot and two-putted,” McFadden said. “After that, I was thinking try to par out and then I three-putted. I then pushed my shot off the tee on the next hole, but I ended up getting a very good up-and-down.”

With four holes left, Naile held a one stroke lead on both McFadden and Hannan. McFadden pulled into a tie with a birdie on 16 while both Naile and Hannan held par.

“Hole 16 was like 141 yards and I was just thinking: stick in the middle of the green and two-putt get out of there, but I ended up making a very good 20-foot putt going right to left,” McFadden said.

McFadden then took a two stroke lead with his second birdie on 17. The freshman opened the door with a bogey on 18, but Hannan fell short of forcing a playoff with a par, and Naile dropped into third with a bogey to finish two strokes behind with a 79.

“I hit what I consider a perfect drive on 17,” McFadden said. “I had a 185 in on the par 5 and then hit my six-iron on the front part of the green. I had about a 15-footer and got my two-putt.”

Steeleville senior Logan Bartens and Z-R-C sophomore Chase Cole both finished with an 80 to round out the top five and advance as individuals to the sectionals.

Ten individuals not on the three advancing teams also advanced to sectional with West Frankfort, Z-R-C and Steeleville advanced three golfers each.

Joining Cole for the Tornadoes are senior Trey Cole (81), and junior Scout Hudgens (84), with seniors Avery Hamilton (82) and Jackson Knop (86) joining Bartens for the Warriors.

West Frankfort advanced seniors Ben Herron (83), and Lucas Whittington (85) and sophomore Evan Goforth (87). Cobden junior Jett Kuhn (87) rounded out the sectional qualifiers.

Class 1A Regional

Team Scores

1. Anna-Jonesboro (322): McFadden 77, Hannan 78, Hayden Ralls 83, Landon Brown 84, Taj Hodges 84.

2. Trico (332): Naile 79, Garrett Franklin 83, Zach Compton 84, Michael Brees 86.

3. Chester (341): Gage Hasemeyer 83, Noah Homan 84, Clayton Andrews 86, Chance Mott 88.

T4. West Frankfort (344): Ben Herron 83, Lucas Whittington 85, Evan Goforth 87, Drew Smith 89.

T4. Z-R-C (344): Chase Cole 80, Trey Cole 81, Scout Hudgens 84, Gunner Hawkins 99.

6. Steeleville (347): Barnes 80, Hamilton 82, Knop 86, Jacoby Gross 99, Tyler Ingles 99.

7. Gallatin County (375): Collin Monroe 88, Grayson Wilson 89, Grant Jackson 92, Lucas Jackson 106.

8. Du Quoin (380): Eli Maynor 88, Gavin Rogers 95, Owen Cornett 96, Jaden DeMarie 101.

9. Vienna (388): Charlie King 94, Matt O’Neal 94, Grady Waters 96, Isaac Smith 104.

10. NCOE (397): Colby Prather 92, Cord Turker 98, Nolan Prather 100, Owen Russell 107.

11. Johnston City (416): Chase McReynolds 92, Waylon Woolard 105, Gavin Abernathy 109, Ty Clark 110.

12. Eldorado (426): Canon Weatherly 90, Eli Hankins 107, Greyson Conley 111, Everett Bradley 118.

13. Goreville (441): Drake Buffington 89, Cash Davis 110, Keegan Jones 121, Colson Bocook 121.

Cobden (NTS): Kuhn 87, Jesus Zamora 114, Victor Zamora 132.

Hardin County (NTS): Aiden Vaughn 101, Zac Watson 107, Jacob Settles 107.

