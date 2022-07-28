Boys Golf | Some of Americas best young golfers are Benton Rangers

BENTON — There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Rangers golf in 2022. After Cy Norman brought home the Class 2A State Championship last year, he and two teammates have stayed busy this summer.

This week, Norman is in Colombia, Mo. in the American Junior Golf Association Stan Utley and Mid-America Youth Golf Foundation Junior Championships, where he finished in the top 10. Sophomore Kash Cantrell is in Urbana for the AJGA Junior All-Star, where he tied for 36th. Fellow sophomore River Stilley is in Bandon, Ore. in the US Junior Amateur Championship. While Stilley missed the cut after two rounds, he still improved his score by six strokes on the second day to end the week on a high note.

Even if none of those Rangers bring the championship back to Benton, just the fact that three members of the Benton High School golf team are having success on the national stage at all is a point of pride for head coach Reggie Norman.

“For us to have, in one week, three kids playing big time golf, especially for a little town – it’s unheard of,” he said.

The three have stayed busy this summer, traveling the country and playing golf in high profile tournaments, and having success. Stilley has two top-10 finishes in AJGA events, including a seventh place finish in St. Louis. Cantrell has a third place finish in an AJGA tournament at Quail Creek and Norman has taken first in an AJGA tournament and in a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event as well. Norman’s lowest finish this summer was a 27th place finish at an AJGA event in Birmingham in which he shot 72-70-72. In order to be playing this week, all three of them had to earn their spot, which they did.

“Qualifying is hard, doesn’t matter what it is,” coach Norman said. “You can’t just sign up for these tournaments. You have to play well on a regular basis… This little town of Benton is having some national success.”

That success is a testament to the work everyone on the Rangers golf team has put in since they decided they wanted to be golfers.

“We take golf pretty seriously. Golfers don’t just pop up; you don’t just decide to be a golfer in the eighth grade and just become really good,” coach Norman said. “These guys have decided early that they want to be pretty good and that’s what they do – they start early and put the work in.”

Norman is excited to see the improvements his team has made when the season starts in early August, knowing how much playing against high level competition can impact young golfers.

“It’s about the ability to put yourself up against the best of the best on a regular basis,” he said. “Anytime you play in big time tournaments against the best competition, it shows you what you need to work on to play at the highest level, to play on courses that are set up differently than we see in Southern Illinois. The more experience you get and the more you get to see what you need to work on to get to that high level, it keeps you motivated and keeps you humble. If you use it the right way, you end up being a pretty good player.”

Stilley agrees with his coach, noting that the experience was definitely something he hadn’t experienced before.

“It’s just a different feeling than anything I’ve ever played in back here at home for sure,” he said. “Just a different level of competition.”

All of the top five players on Benton's team will be playing golf at the next level, which leads to hyper competitive practices when they’re all on the links together.

“It’s very highly competitive, everything is competitive,” Norman said with a chuckle. “They played at one of the best amateur events in Southern Illinois in the Benton Gold Cup and on Saturday, four high school kids came in at 12 under as a group and River didn’t play because he was in Oregon.”

Norman and his team aren’t just satisfied with their individual successes, either. He said his expectation – and his team’s expectation – is the same as it’s ever been.

“We want to be playing the last day with a chance to win it all,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to be in that position quite a bit in the last seven years – for the most part, we have a chance and this year will be the same. If we’re not going into the last day with a chance to win it all, we’ve come up a little short.”

That’s something Stilley says is possible with the dynamic he and his teammates have.

“I think with all of us being behind each other, I think it’ll give us the push to get even better than we already are and get a state championship.”

With Cy Norman being a senior this year, coach Norman isn’t worried about any drop off, either. Not many teams in the state can lose a state champion and still have depth to pull from, and, coach Norman says, it’s a testament to the work Cantrell and Stilley have put in.

“I can’t express how proud I am of River getting to Oregon. He’s a dynamite young player – so is Kash and Cy, obviously. River is a high caliber player,” Norman said. “Cy has had a great career here at Benton and he’s got one more year and Kash and River are doing the things they need to do to follow his lead.

“It’s pretty stout,” he continued about his team’s depth. “Here in little old Benton – we’re only 15, 16 kids away from being 1A golf. In 2A, it goes from somewhere around 500 to 1,500 and little Benton High School is contending every year against those bigger schools. It’s nice.”