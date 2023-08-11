MARION – From a team scoring standpoint, Thursday’s South Seven Conference boys golf preview meet at Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion was not that awe-inspiring.

But considering it was the season opener for all four schools participating and that the event was being played at one of the toughest courses in the region, higher scores could be excused, if not expected – at least for now.

The Mount Vernon Rams proved to be the best squad on this cooler-than-normal August day with a team score of 340. Marion was second at 355. Centralia was third at 385 and Carbondale was fourth at 393.

Cahokia – the fifth South Seven Conference school – does not field a golf team.

The top four of six player scores from each team are counted toward the overall team score with the other two scores thrown out.

Mount Vernon head coach Zeke Light liked the way his team performed at Kokopelli.

“I thought tee to green – one through six – we played very well,” Light said of his group. “There was a little adjustment at first on the greens. I think our guys would tell you that we left a lot of shots out there in our short game, especially their putter. I’m happy we had success here, but even more happy to know that we have room for improvement. Hopefully, we do that throughout the year.”

Freshman Xander Ashby paced the Rams with an 18-hole score of 80. That just so happened to be good enough to tie for medalist honors. There was no playoff to break the three-way tie.

“It feels pretty good to tie for first overall,” Ashby said. “I didn’t even start playing golf until a year ago last May. Baseball’s always been my sport. Honestly, I expected the winner to shoot lower than 80 today, but I’m glad the way it worked out. This was a good way to start my high school career. It’s a big accomplishment for me.”

Marion seniors Kegan Kronsbein and Jack Harre also finished with rounds of 80 to tie for first.

“It’s obviously fun when you put in the hard work over the summer to get ready for the new season and you end up with a share of first place,” Harre said. “I just came out to have some fun and not try to put too much pressure on myself.”

Harre explained that he was comfortable playing on his home course.

“You have a lot better feel for things when you’re playing at home,” he said. “I would love to qualify for state this fall, but my main objective is simply playing well.”

Kronsbein was also pleased with his play.

“This is a difficult course, but it’s our home course, so that was definitely an advantage for us,” he said. “Other than a select few holes, I thought I putted well today. And my wedge really saved my day today.”

The senior said there is still much room for improvement.

“Oh yeah, I really think so. But overall, I was really excited with the way I played for a first meet," Kronsbein said. "I think we’re happy with the way we played as a team. A lot of our guys play baseball, so they’re still a little rusty and they still played well.”

Marion head coach Stan Stout said he was glad to see his two seniors play well on opening day.

“Kegan is probably our purest golfer as far as focusing on the sport,” Stout said. “He played in a few junior tournaments this summer, took some lessons, reworked his swing, so it’s good to see that hard work pay off. He seems to be hitting the ball a lot straighter so far.”

Stout said Harre is making a smooth transition from baseball.

“Jack is a standout baseball player,” he said. “For the past couple of years, we’ve been employing a bunch of baseball fundamentals into his golf game, and obviously, he’s taking to it pretty naturally. I think he’s got some good things ahead of him this fall.”

Stout said the team score was where he thought it would be at this stage of the season.

“This is about where I had us,” he said. “I’d like to give a huge shoutout to Nick Ucci. He just picked up the game and has worked so hard this summer in open camps. Nick is really hitting the ball well. That 102 today can go down to a 95 pretty quickly if he keeps working at it.”

John Rincker (85) had the second-best score for Mount Vernon on this day. Riley Tompkins followed with an 86. Two players – Eli Piper and Blake Brown - tied with an 89 with one of the two scores thrown out.

In addition to Kronsbein and Harre, Marion received rounds of 93 from Ethan Stout and 102 from Nick Ucci, a first-year player.

Centralia was led by Justus Edson, who carded a round of 92. Jaxson Hancock followed with a 96. Aiden Endres was next with a 97 and OwenDonnelly finished with at 100.

Carbondale was paced by James Williams, who notched an 84. Cole Roberts checked in with a 97. Logan Wright was next at 105 and Tyler Karayiannis followed at 107.