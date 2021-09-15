Boys Golf | Stilley leads Benton to win at Marion Invitational

MARION — Benton freshman golfer River Stilley displayed the type of humility after his Marion Invitational round on Wednesday that is beautiful to coaches and teammates.

It wasn't quite as beautiful to media types trying to get information out of the slick southpaw about how he blistered Kokopelli with eight birdies for a ridiculous 63 to win medalist honors by five strokes.

"We played great as a team and in the end that's all that matters to me," Stilley said. "I could care less how I play just as long as I contribute to the team."

Indeed, Stilley and the Rangers also cruised to the team title with a 281 score that none of the other 12 teams came close to touching. Breese Central and Belleville Althoff tied for second at 320.

But what about that amazing round of 63?

"We worked as a team and contributed to what we're trying to do, which is go out and break records," Stilley said, "and set them so low that they're never going to be touched."

OK, great. But what was working for you, River?

"Everything was working for ... us," he said. "We played hot. We played great."