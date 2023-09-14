MARION – Consider the mountain officially scaled.

The Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats boys golf team, for so long playing in the shadow of the Benton golf program, did the improbable Wednesday, winning a one-hole tie-breaker with the Rangers to capture the prestigious Marion Invitational at Kokopelli Golf Course.

“There were a lot of good teams here today, and it’s golf,” said A-J head coach Jim Woodward. “We played well today and probably the best that any team I’ve ever coached has played. I’m very proud of the kids.”

Woodward said the quality of competition in boys golf in Southern Illinois is most certainly on the rise.

“Benton’s got a heck of a program. Althoff Catholic, Breese Mater Dei, and Massac County are all very good, too. This is the way it was several years ago from a competition standpoint. We won today and we’re happy with our performance, but tomorrow’s another day. We have to keep working to get better.”

Woodward spoke highly of his top player – Aidan McFadden - who tied for second overall with a score of 68 for 18 holes.

“He’s just a sophomore and putting up such great scores like today (33 over the front nine and 35 over the back nine),” Woodward said. “And another sophomore – Landon Brown - won the playoff hole to give us the team title.”

The Wildcats finished with a team score of 293 as did Benton. Brown edged out the Rangers’ Lincoln Thomas in one playoff hole, which gave A-J bragging rights for the team trophy.

Two other teams that broke 300 included Breese Central at 297 and Massac County at 298. Breese Mater Dei was fifth at 303 followed by Althoff Catholic (315); Carterville (327); Nashville (329); Mount Carmel (331); Centralia (354); Herrin (357); Marion (364); and Carbondale (376). Competing without full teams were Harrisburg and West Frankfort.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but as long as we’re going in the right direction at the right time ... that's what matters,” said Rangers head coach Reggie Norman. “I love the fact that Marion had a playoff to determine the team winner today. It gets the juices flowing for the boys.

"Anna played dynamite today," Norman continued. "They (Wildcats) showed how capable they are. I love the fact that we’ve got more and more teams that have the ability to go sub 300 with us. That means high school golf is getting better.”

Norman said he knew the competition would be stronger this season.

“We’re always going to have a target on our back and that’s how we like it,” the coach said.

Medalist honors went to Benton’s River Stilley. The junior was rock solid Wednesday, firing a 33 on the front end and 34 on the back end for a 67. It marked the third straight year that he has won the invitiational.

Carson Tribout of Althoff and McFadden of A-J were only one stroke back at 68. Rounding out the Top 5, all of whom earned medals, were Konnor Kueper of Breese Central (fourth at 70) and Parker Bruening of Althoff Catholic (fifth at 71).

Following McFadden among A-J scorers were: Nick Hannan (73); Taj Hodges (76), Dylan Harvel (76); and Brown (78).

Following Stilley for the Rangers were: Kash Cantrell (72); Luke Melvin (77); Chaz Dunford (77); and Thomas (78).

Stilley tried to deflect the praise.

“We just came up a little short this year,” the junior said. “I know we’re going to start putting in the extra work as we get ready for the postseason. We’ll start posting numbers even better than we have.”

Stilley said he and his teammates are grinders, always in search of bettering their game.

“We’re going to work hard to put it all together," he said. "Losing this one today adds fuel to our fire. A golfer wants competition and we got it today. Good job to Anna for pushing through. Hats off to them. Overall, we played well today, too, but we’ve got work to do.”

Norman said he was pleased to see Stilley earn another individual title.

“He’s just a good player. That’s all there is to it,” he said. “He hasn’t had his best stuff in a little while, but he’s a good golfer. He knows how to score.”