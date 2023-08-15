ANNA — Putting together some of their best golf team scores in more than two years at the school, the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats won a dual meet with visiting Herrin on Tuesday afternoon at Union County Country Club.

A-J finished with a team score of 219 and Herrin finished eight strokes back at 227.

“Our kids have had trouble chipping and putting, but we’ve been working on it and the improvement is showing,” said second-year A-J coach Bob Holderfield. “Last year, we shot more like 225 as a team. We’re making progress.”

Holderfield said the Wildcats lost by a single stroke to Trico last week, 219-to-218.

“Our goal is to sometime soon become competitive with Massac County, the best team in our area,” he said. “Right now, we’re probably an above .500 team and capable of getting out of advancing to the sectional. But we’re going to have to work hard to get there."

The top performer for A-J on Tuesday was sophomore Presley Bierstedt, who checked in with a score of 51 over nine holes.

Senior Torie Ralls followed at 55. Sophomore Raelyn Sadler finished up at 56, and freshman Finley Diemer added a 57. Senior Alyson Hasty earned a 59 and sophomore Jayda Benefield contributed a 66. Only the top four scores were counted.

Ralls said she can see improvement with the team from one season to the next.

“I think we just all need to work on our short game to keep getting better,” the senior said.

Hasty, the other senior on the squad, concurred.

“I thought we did pretty well for the second match of the season, but there’s always room for improvement,” Hasty said.

Herrin, meanwhile, produced the medalist for the meet with junior Ella Holthaus capturing first-place honor individually with a 50.

“Things were a little rough for me the last couple of holes today, but overall, I thought I played pretty well,” Holthaus said. “I thought my shots off the tee box were pretty good. With the practice I’ve put in this summer, I think I’ve come a long way from the player I was last year. Winning this meet today means a lot to me.”

Sophomore Jordyn Cooper was next for Herrin with a 54. Junior Emily Hosman carded a 61. Sophomore Gracie Craft collected a 62. Sophomore Maddie Martin followed at 63 and senior Cameran Gwaltney added a 68.

Herrin coach Missy Webb was pleased with her team’s performance.

“We lost a close one to West Frankfort Monday and we lost another pretty close one here today,” she said. “But it’s the lowest team we’ve had in two years.”

Webb said the Tigers start three sophomores and two juniors and should continue to improve as the season continues.

“I’m excited about our potential. Our goal is to eventually get under 200 with our team score,” she said.

As for Holthaus earning medalist honors, Webb praised the junior.

“Ella’s going to be a strong player for us. I predict her scores will drop even more throughout the season. She hits her driver right down the middle and putted pretty well today.”