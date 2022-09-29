Girls Golf | Coakley leads Massac County to Class 1A regional title

ANNA — Elise Coakley has saved her best golf for the postseason. The Massac County junior followed up a River-to-River Conference championship last week at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale with a one-under-par 71 Thursday at the Anna-Jonesboro Regional held at the Union County Country Club.

The Patriots also claimed the team title with a score of 325, or 63 strokes ahead of second-place Goreville at 388. Placing third was Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher at 396. Those three schools advance their entire teams to the Salem Sectional on Monday.

Finishing fourth was Harrisburg (398) followed by Trico (402), West Frankfort (418), Murphysboro (422), Carterville (427), A-J (442), Johnston City (453) and Herrin (511).

The 71 score for Coakley was eight strokes better than her score of 79 at the conference meet. It was also her best round of 18 all season. She birdied holes 9, 15 and 18 with one double bogey on No. 8.

"This was a very special win for us today," said Coakley. "It was windy and cold in the beginning. I'm just glad I played well today, It's an honor to win."

Coakley said she didn't anticipate recording her best score of the season.

"I had a good mindset going into the tournament today and I'm very pleased with shooting 71. Today, I was hitting my driver pretty straight. My chipping wasn't the best, I didn't think, but I putted pretty well, which helped."

Patriots head coach Mallory McVey said Coakley just keeps getting better.

"I think Elise knows what she is capable of better than anyone else," McVey said. "She's always calm, cool, and collected. With her, you never know if she is playing well or not. I think what makes her so good is that she works at it every day. She always wants to improve her game."

McVey said winning the regional "is always a big deal" and she is hopeful the team can continue to perform well at the sectional and beyond. McVey added that junior Hannah Heine (88) played a solid round Thursday.

"She's been playing really well the last few matches."

Massac County senior Josie Walker, who placed second at the conference meet a year ago, was second on this day, as well, finishing up with an 80. Placing third with a score of 81 was Harrisburg's Frankie Nicholes. Olivia Heine of the Patriots was fourth at 86. Calli Wolaver of Goreville and Hayley Pasquino of ZRC tied for fifth at 87.

Goreville head coach J.R. Russell, now in his 14th season at the helm, said placing second as a team to Massac County is special because it marks the first time the Blackcats have ever gotten past the regional tournament in school history.

"This is a very selfless group," Russell said. "None of them cared how they did individually. They just wanted to see the team advance. I'm very proud of these girls."

Wolaver had the team's best score at 87. Macie Tosh and Addi Harris each turned in a 99 and Laci Dauksavage contributed a 103.

Those 10 golfers advancing to the sectional at Salem on Monday whose teams did not qualify include: Nicholes, Clara Gahagan of Murphysboro (90), Hanna Rojas of Vienna (93), Quincy Bates of West Frankfort (93), Saylor Griffith of Trico (94), Josie Welch of Johnston City (95), Hannah Jones of Harrisburg (96), Kayla Knott of Trico (96), Autumn Kennedy of Trico (97), and Makaiden Robasse of West Frankfort (99). She won a playoff hole against teammate Emma Chick.

CLASS 2A

Marion sophomore Grace Roper qualified for the sectional round by placing sixth overall with a round of 74 - four strokes off the lead - at the regional tournament played Thursday at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City.

Because of her performance, Roper advances to the Caseyville Sectional on Monday at Far Oak Golf Course.

"Grace did awesome today," said Wildcats coach Joanna Galloway. "Her focus was dead-on. She played with confidence. It was the best she has played all season. I'm so proud of her and happy for her. I think she is capable of qualifying for state."

Roper is the only player on the Marion squad this fall.