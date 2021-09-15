Girls Golf | Marion claims share of Terrier Scramble title

CARBONDALE — The 1-2 punch of Baylee Kelley and Sarah Capel allowed the Marion High School girls golf team to capture yet another tournament title Wednesday - albeit a share of a title this time with Cape Notre Dame - in the 11-team Terrier 2-Woman Scramble hosted by Carbondale at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

Almost every school fielded three teams of two players each in the scramble. Marion's other tandems included Grace Roper and Emma Pyatt, as well as Zoey Danner and Avery Cornett. In a scramble, each player on the same team hits the ball from the same spot, which generally leads to much better team scores.

"As seniors, these two wanted to play together today rather than against one another. They did a good job and had fun, too," Wildcats coach JoAnna Galloway said of Kelley and Capel. "I'm very proud of their performance."

Kelley and Capel posted a combined 18-hole round of 67 to finish first.

Danner and Cornett followed with a 78 and Roper and Pyatt checked in with an 81. The total team score for the Wildcats was 226.

Kelley said she enjoyed playing the scramble.

"I've been playing with Sarah now for four years, and we just understand each other's game," she said. "We had some really good strategies that we used today."