Girls Golf | Marion claims share of Terrier Scramble title

CARBONDALE — The 1-2 punch of Baylee Kelley and Sarah Capel allowed the Marion High School girls golf team to capture yet another tournament title Wednesday - albeit a share of a title this time with Cape Notre Dame - in the 11-team Terrier 2-Woman Scramble hosted by Carbondale at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.
Almost every school fielded three teams of two players each in the scramble. Marion's other tandems included Grace Roper and Emma Pyatt, as well as Zoey Danner and Avery Cornett. In a scramble, each player on the same team hits the ball from the same spot, which generally leads to much better team scores.
"As seniors, these two wanted to play together today rather than against one another. They did a good job and had fun, too," Wildcats coach JoAnna Galloway said of Kelley and Capel. "I'm very proud of their performance."
Kelley and Capel posted a combined 18-hole round of 67 to finish first.
Danner and Cornett followed with a 78 and Roper and Pyatt checked in with an 81. The total team score for the Wildcats was 226.
Kelley said she enjoyed playing the scramble.
"I've been playing with Sarah now for four years, and we just understand each other's game," she said. "We had some really good strategies that we used today."
Capel said playing a scramble is "very different" from individual play.
"You get to pull on each other's strengths. Baylee's drives are great and I can usually hit good irons, getting it close to the pin. We are about to finish out our senior year and winning here today felt great."
Kelley concurred.
"Like Sarah said, it was fun playing with each other. Just a great time."
Kelley has recorded three rounds of 34 over nine holes this fall. Capel has closed out as low as 36.
Cape Notre Dame matched Marion with a 226 team score. The combo of Eliza Barnette and Silvia Schallberger notched a 71 to lead the team, placing them third overall as individuals. Paige Compardo and Isabella Palmer followed with a 74 and Sydney Seabaugh and Avery Bader finished at 81.
Harrisburg's duo of Madison McClusky and Frankie Leigh Nichols was the second-best twosome with a round of 70.
"I thought today's tournament was a great opportunity for the girls to play an 18-hole scramble," said Carbondale first-year head coach Naomi Grisham. "The weather was nice. I felt the girls had a good time. When you play in a more relaxed atmosphere, almost everyone does well."
Benton finished third as a team behind Marion and Cape Notre Dame with a combined score of 259. Alyssa Dawson and Olivia Drew shot a 79. Ava Groves and Addie Dungy earned an 89 and Carlie Kulich and Ryleigh Bates contributed a 91 for the Rangers.
Harrisburg was fourth at 267. In addition to McClusky and Nichols, Gracie Behnke and Hannah Jones carded a 90 with Laura Behnke and Jaci Robinson tagging in at 117.
Murphysboro was fifth at 276. Clara Gahagan and Maddie Dallas shot a round of 77. Emilee Cue and Carlie Wisely followed at 93 and Sam Bailey and Morgan Austin finished at 106.
The host Terriers checked in with a team score of 278 for sixth place. Annie Shin and Milayna Grisham combined for an 83. Annaken Rogers and Ainsley Shackleton turned in a 93 and Arwen Robison and Gavin Chamness added a 102.
Also competing were Carterville, Herrin, Mount Vernon, Nashville and Centralia. Some schools did not enter a third team.
Nashville's top team was Shelby Thorson and Savannah Downey with an 81. Ryan Stiegman and Emily Guest were one stroke back at 82.
Carterville's top team was Olivia Hunter and Philla Cowser at 86. Herrin's top team was Falyn Ladd and Brenna Gusewelle at 97.