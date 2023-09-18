CENTRALIA – The Marion High School girls golf team made it a clean sweep for the Wildcats Monday, matching the boys team’s accomplishment by winning the South Seven Conference championship at Greenview Golf Course.

The winning score was not remarkable, but more than good enough to win on this day as the Wildcats posted a team score of 407, easily outdistancing second-place Carbondale (414).

The host Orphan Annies of Centralia placed third (427). Mount Vernon was one player short of a full team and thus did not post a team score.

Medalist honors went to Marion junior Grace Roper, who burned up the course with a 76 over 18 holes. Her nearest competitor was Centralia’s Olivia Johnson (87).

“Everything was working pretty well for me today except my putting at first,” Roper said. “I was two-putting a lot of greens early on, but toward the end, I had a lot of up and downs or one putts. That made a big difference in my score.”

Roper, who placed second at the conference meet last year, said winning medalist honors this year is special to her.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I am hoping that winning here today gives me the confidence moving forward into the postseason.”

Roper said her round of 76 is only two strokes off her personal best score of 74 turned in last year at the regional.

“My goal today was to shoot in the low-to-mid 70s, and I guess I was able to accomplish that,” she said. “When I’m playing well, usually I’m hitting the ball well off the tee and have a strong short game. Today was one of those days.”

Joining Roper and Johnson on the All-Conference Team based on Monday’s scores were: Jordan Grubbs (92) of Carbondale; Arwen Robison (98) of Carbondale; Paislee Freebourn (104) of Marion; and Ava Wheeler (105) of Mount Vernon.

Interim Marion head coach Mike Kraus described Monday’s South Seven title as “exciting,” adding that it was the obvious goal at the start of the season.

“We pretty much know what we have with Grace and Paislee. The key is how well are three freshmen play, and they all played very well today,” Kraus said.

Asked what he liked about Roper’s medalist performance, Kraus said there was much to like.

“She was just very consistent tee-to-tee,” he said. “Grace doesn’t get herself in a lot of trouble out there. She knows how to score. I think that with the way she played today, she is definitely headed in the right direction for the postseason.”

Rounding out Marion scorers were: Natalie Lawler (110); Emmalee Kroeschen (111); Audrey Rogowski (117); and Elly Hale (119).

Rounding out Carbondale scorers were: Gabrielle Karayiannis (108); Annie Calhoun (116); and Karah Shelton (131).

Rounding out Centralia were: Sienna Feig (107); Josie Venturine (112); Kaylee Bowlder (121); Laynee Garren (133); and Raylynn Keely (134).

In addition to Wheeler, the Rams received a 112 from Casey Hocking and a 140 from Regan Campo.