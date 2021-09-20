Girls Golf | Marion wins fourth straight conference championship

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Three finishes within the top five with seven finishes in the top 10 highlighted Marion’s South Seven Conference championship victory at Stonewolf Golf Course on Monday.

Marion’s Baylee Kelley carded a 39 for on the front nine and 35 on the back nine to lead all competitors with a 74. The senior nearly had the highlight of the day on hole No. 3 when her long drive missed a hole in one by a matter of inches.

Kelley heard her ball strike the golf pin, but later had to chip in the birdie after coming to terms with missing on what would have been her second career golden shot.

“The ball hit the flag pin and then bounced out,” Kelley said with a conflicting smile. “I thought I had it when I heard it hit the flag, but it was very windy and playing the wind was where the problem was.”

Girls Golf | Marion claims share of Terrier Scramble title CARBONDALE — The 1-2 punch of Baylee Kelley and Sarah Capel allowed the Marion High School g…

Kelley recovered well on the back nine after getting her green speed down and adjusting her shot to lead Marion to its fourth straight conference championship.

Rounding out the Lady Wildcats' scores were Grace Roper (77) in third, Sarah Capel (78) in fourth, Zoey Danner (93) in sixth, Avery Cornett (94) in seventh and Emma Pyatt (123). The team outscored Carbondale in second by 104 points, but the Lady Terriers did get a tremendous showing from senior Annie Shin who shot a 77 to earn the silver medal.

“Overall, it was a good day,” said Shin. “I couldn’t hit my driver today, but I think my chips and putting saved my game.”

Shin also shot better on her back nine despite it seeming more challenging than her front nine. Carbondale’s Arwen Robinson was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury, but the team made up for the absence with Ansley Shackleton (107) and Annaken Rogers (115) filling in where they could.

Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Grisham will help her players shine The Carbondale girls golf program has its next head coach in Naomi Grisham — a perfect candi…

“I’m just glad that we got carded out on certain holes,” said Shin. “The course was hilly and it was a bit humid, but the wind helped out. The back nine was actually more intimidating because it had tricky holes, but surprisingly I did better on the back.

“We hope to heal up before regionals, but if not I feel the rest of the team will be ready.”

Filling in behind Carbondale was Mount Vernon in third with 442 team points, Althoff Catholic in fourth (453), and Centralia in fifth (463). Addison Laramore (5th) and Katie Connolly (8th) both finished in the top 10 for Althoff Catholic followed by Mount Vernon’s Caroline Hall (9th) and Jacque Wilson (10th).

After 18 holes and roughly six hours of golf, Marion coach JoAnna Galloway said her team understood the level of competition they’d be up against.

“They shot very well, my girls did today, and I was very proud of their performance,” said Galloway. “It was really windy out today and this is the hardest golf course we will play this season.

“The hills and the sand traps were brutal.”

Galloway likes the way her team is shaping up before playing in the Edwardsville Invitational on Thursday. Then her team will compete at the regional tournament on Thursday, Sept. 30.

“Baylee shooting a 74 is fabulous,” said Galloway, Grace shooting a 77, Sarah... 78, and then we have Avery and Zoey right behind them. We expected the competition level to be this high and we are ready to travel into regionals.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.