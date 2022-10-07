Girls Golf | Massac County in eighth on first day of Class 1A state meet

The Massac County girls golf team is still in the hunt for a medal sitting in eighth place after the first round of the IHSA Class 1A girls golf championships held at the Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur on Friday afternoon.

“Today was just a rough day all around and everyone struggled, not just us,” said Massac County coach Mallory McVey. “It was definitely our worst score all season. It was cold and windy, so that had a lot to do with it and I think nerves had something to do about, too. Hopefully tomorrow we can come out with zero pressure and no expectations to get back to playing our game.”

Massac County finished the first round with a 371 with Mount Carmel sitting in first place by 11 strokes over Boylon Catholic, 307 to 318. Rounding out the top seven are Saint Viator (340), Peoria Notre Dame (341), Wheaton St. Francis (346), Morton (357) and Columbia (363).

“Even if we just take 10 strokes off each score, which is very, very doable, because each girl had about 10 strokes in penalties, if we can do that we can definitely finish in the top five,” McVey said. “We had some very big numbers from girls that usually don’t have big numbers. They were nervous and the weather had a lot to do with it. The weather might be worse tomorrow, but hopefully they are used to it after today.”

Chananya Domethong from Centralia is making a run at the individual title sitting tied for seventh just six strokes off the pace after the first round. The leaders in the clubhouse Madelyn Young from Mount Carmel and Elle Greenberg from Boylon Catholic tied at three-under 72.

“Opal mixed some birdies and bogies among a bunch of pars today,” said Centralia coach Doug Jack. “She had one double, but bounced back well. She finished the round with two birdies to have good spirits and momentum going into tomorrow. She is very excited to get back out there.”

The junior foreign exchange student from Thailand opened on the front nine and made the turn at one-over after bagging two birdies, saving par on four holes and suffering just three bogies. She finished her round strong with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18.

Frankie Nicholes from Harrisburg is also on the hunt, finishing the first round tied for 15th place with a 78. The junior opened on the back nine and started her round with four pars and bogey. She lost four strokes on the next three holes starting with a double on 15, but closed out the back nine with a par to make the turn at five-over.

“Frankie can get a top 10 finish tomorrow with a good round,” said Harrisburg coach Marty Nicholes. “She played really well all day. Putting was probably her biggest obstacle, but considering the cold and wind she was very pleased. Her front nine was disappointing, but she played great on the back nine.”

The Lady Patriots are led by Elise Coakley, who is tied for 36th place with a score of a 12-over par 84. The junior started on the front nine and after starting with a double bogey followed by four single bogies finished the front strong with two birdies and two pars to make the turn at four-over. She finished her round with three pars, four single bogies and two double bogies.

“The wind and the cold weather had a whole lot to do with Coakley having three double bogies,” McVey said.

Katie Frazine was second on the team with a 93. The junior started with two double bogies and two single bogies and, like her teammate, finished strong with two pars to make the turn at eight over. On the back, a birdie and a par was offset by three triple bogies, a double and three single bogies.

Rounding out the rest of the team were senior Josie Walker (96), senior Olivia Heine (98) and junior Hannah Heine (98).

Nashville freshman Brynn Stiegman also started on the back nine and had a rough start with two triple and two double bogies along with four single bogies, but ended with a par to make the turn at 14-over. She finished with a 99 to miss the cut for the finals on Saturday.

“The conditions were quite a bit tougher today than the practice round with a north wind and the cold,” said Nashville coach Doug Kell. “The practice round went a lot better, however the pressure of the situation does make a difference. I’m very proud of her performance and happy she was able to make state. It’s been a while for Nashville to come back to state either with an individual or a team, so it was great to be back.”