Girls Golf | Massac County, Nashville claim River-to-River titles

HERRIN — Four Massac County players recorded 18-hole rounds under 90 on Wednesday at Herrin's Pine Lakes Golf Course to lead the Lady Patriots to their 23rd River-to-River Conference title in the last 26 years. However, it was Harrisburg's Frankie Leigh Nicholes who stole the show with a scintillating two-over-par round of 73 to capture medalist honors on the Ohio side.

"I went up-and-down pretty well today," Nicholes said of her ability to get on the green consistently in position to putt for birdies. "I did putt the ball really well today and my drives were pretty straight in the fairway, so that was good."

Nicholes said she had played the front nine before at Pine Lakes, but had never attempted the back nine before Wednesday.

"It's pretty narrow, which made it more difficult than the front, but I got some good advice on how to play each hole," she said.

Nicholes, who shot 38 on the front side and 35 on the shorter backside, said winning the conference meet is important to her.

"I feel like I have improved a lot over the season," she said. "I really wanted to do well here today because winning conference is one of my goals, and I hope to carry that over to the regional in West Frankfort. I'd really like to qualify for sectional and state."

Harrisburg teammate Madison McClusky followed Nicholes with an 81, placing her second overall among all players. Gracie Behnke turned in a 95 to tie for 10th overall, and Hannah Jones added a 106 for a combined team score of 356 or nine strokes back of the Patriots.

OHIO DIVISION

Massac County's team score of 347 was not only the best score on the Ohio Division side of the league, but also 18 strokes better than Nashville's 365, which was far and away the best score on the Mississippi side.

Elise Coakley finished third among individual performers with an 84 for Massac. Josie Walker was fourth overall at 87. Izzy Hawes was fifth overall with an 87 and Olivia Heine was sixth overall with an 89. Although her score did not count toward the team score, Katie Frazine's round of 90 placed her seventh-best individually.

Patriots head coach Mallory McVey was proud of her team's performance.

"We always want to come out and win. None of our girls had ever played this course before today," McVey said. "A 347 is not our best score, but I will definitely take it on a day like today with the wind and all. I'm pretty proud of them."

McVey said her players did what she asked of them after evaluating the course.

"These girls have been pretty consistent all year. A few of those scores are a little high for us, but going into the postseason, it's definitely a confidence booster to play as well as we did, and hopefully, we can take a few strokes off in the postseason."

McVey added that she respects the other schools in the division.

"There are some great teams in our conference. It says a lot about us to come out and win this meet every year."

Benton placed third as a team in the Ohio with a 390. Alyssa Dawson's 92 placed her ninth overall and Addie Dungy's 95 placed her in a tie for 10th place. Ava Groves was third-best on her team with a round of 100 and Olivia Drew checked in with a 103.

West Frankfort was fourth as a team at 392. Makane Cass (eighth overall) carded a 91 to lead the Redbirds. Both Quincy Bates and Emily Eubanks fired a 100 and Karsyn Thrash added a 101.

Murphysboro earned a fifth-place finish with a team score of 437.

Clara Gahagan led the Red Devils at 98. Maddie Dallas followed at 103. Carlie Wisely reported a 106 and Emily Cue had a 130.

Host Herrin was sixth as a team with a combined round of 458.

Falyn Ladd and Brenna Gusewell topped the Tigers at 103. Grace Ticer produced a 122 and Jayce Vaught turned in a 125.

MISSISSIPPI DIVISION

Anna-Jonesboro's Marlee Smith defended her individual title from last year by earning medalist honors again Wednesday with a round of 84.

"My putting saved me in a lot of sticky situations," said Smith, a senior. "That's probably one of the main reasons I won today."

Smith shot a 42 over the first nine holes and birdied her last hole to go 42 over the final nine.

"We've only played one other 18-hole tournament this fall. I shot an 86 on that occasion, so this was an improvement."

Smith said winning conference was important to her.

"My thought was that I was going to come out here and play my best, but if someone else had won, there's no reason to be mad."

Smith, who said qualifying for state is indeed a goal of hers, said she plans to attend nursing school next year and will put golf on the back burner.

"Hopefully, in two years, I can go somewhere and play after I earn my nursing degrees," she said.

Madi Hawk was A-J's second-best player with a round of 101, placing her seventh among individual performers. Both Addi Hadley and Ally Hasty finished at 114. The Wildcats finished third overall as a team with a combined score of 413.

The team trophy on the Mississippi side went to Nashville. The Hornets dominated the opposition, easily outdistancing Pinckneyville's second-place finish of 406.

Top player for Nashville was Ryan Stiegman, who carded an 85, one stroke behind A-J's Smith. Emily Guest was the third-best score for the day at 87. Savannah Downey was fifth-best at 96 and Faith Frerker was sixth-best at 97. Although her score did not count toward the combined team score, Shelby Thorson's round of 105 was good for 10th place individually.

Hornets head coach Doug Kell said golf is a way of life at Nashville.

"The girls had a great day. It was our best team score of the fall so far," he said. "I'm real proud of them. We've been showing improvements as the weeks have gone on. We came into this expecting to win. The girls know our expectations and work really hard toward this. This is a meet we want to win every year if we can."

Kell said success starts with the program's tradition.

"As soon as school is out, I give the girls a couple of weeks off, but by June 1st, it's Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in the morning from 9 to 10:30 or so hitting balls. I go with them to events. I tell them what events they should be playing and where. The girls buy into that. If you're not hitting balls, you're not getting better at this game."

Pinckneyville was led by Breyona Schandl's 94, good for fourth place overall among individual performers. Zoey Brammeirer followed at 101 to place eighth overall. Kylee Harvey's 102 was good for ninth overall. Mandy Lynch added a 109.

Carterville had the third-best team score in the Mississippi at 488.

Olivia Hunter paced the Lions with a 108. Mia Harness followed at 124. Emily Bjornberg was next at 126 and Sarah Hartke turned in a 130.

Du Quoin did not score as a team as there were only three individuals competing. Top player was Ryleigh Ridgeway at 119. Claire Rose checked in at 130 and Emma Fischer had a 133.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0