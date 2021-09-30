Girls Golf | Nashville ties for second behind Mount Carmel at 1A regional

MOUNT VERNON — Despite placing second behind Mount Carmel at the Class 1A Hamilton County girls golf regional on Thursday, the Nashville Hornettes accomplished what they set out for at the Green Hills Golf Club to advance to Monday’s Waterloo sectional.

“I’m proud of the seniors,” said Nashville coach Doug Kell. “They definitely showed some poise after we got off to a rough start.”

On a par-71 course, there was no team matching what Mount Carmel had to offer as a member of the Little Illini Conference. The Lady Aces had the top medalist in Lillian Gottman (71) and followed with the other four top five medalists.

Nashville ended up tying Salem for second place with a team score of 378, which came up 78 points shy of Mount Carmel’s team score of 300.

Leading the Hornettes were Kell’s aforementioned seniors, Ryan Stiegman and Emily Guest. Stiegman (86) shot better through the back nine and clinched an eagle on hole 16 to make up for the 45 (10-over-par) she carded on the front nine. Guest (92) shot an even 46 on her back and front nine with three of her four pars coming on the front.

“For myself, how I started out was not good at all, so the way I finished the back I’m pretty happy with,” Stiegman said after missing her junior postseason due to injury. “I tried to save my round through the back and didn’t have a couple good holes. I had a four-putt on a par three and then I got an eagle, so I was like maybe that’ll even it out, but — yeah, I just didn’t putt my best today, but I’m happy with my score considering how I started.”

After the seniors finished Savannah Downey (101), Shelby Thorson (103), Faith Frerker (112) and Zoe Lopez (119).

Kell said he liked the way his team improved after a slow start.

“Even the seniors today... I don’t know ...we came out tight,” Kell said in his 12th season coaching Nashville. “We finally settled in and things were a lot better, so I liked the way we battled back. Our fourth scorer, Shelby Thorson, shot a 57 in the first nine and then came back with a 46 — one of her better scores of the year.

“Hey, that’s battling. That’s what you do and that’s how you get to where we are.”

Benton barely missed a top three spot by nine strokes despite getting an impressive showing from junior Alyssa Dawson (84). Dawson was the top medalist for any non-advancing team and joined her senior teammate Olivia Drew (96) in the top 10 individuals advancing.

“It had a few downs,” Dawson said of her day,” but I ended up recovering and had a lot of confidence going into today.”

Dawson carded three pars on her front and back nine, but suffered her only double-bogey on hole 12 to finish with a 43 on the back.

“We want to make it to sectionals as a team next year,” Dawson added. “It would mean a lot and prove something to our boys team that is really good. We want to prove that we can all do it as a team and prove to ourselves that we’re just as good and we can work together really well.”

Benton didn’t have a girls golf program for 15 years before it returned under coach Courtney Poole in 2019. Poole is beyond impressed with how quickly her program has grown.

“This is all I could ask for our girls,” said Poole. “We’ve improved drastically from the last two years — the last two years we wouldn’t have even checked the leaderboard to see if we were in contention — and we followed close all day and we sat there and teetered with Nashville all day long.”

Pinckneyville landed three strokes behind Benton in fifth place, but advanced four individuals to sectionals. Bre Schandl (92), Aubrey Lemmon (99), Kylie Harvey (101) and Madison Lynch (102) all have a chance to advance to state.

