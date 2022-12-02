Girls Golf | Player of the Year: Coakley is the region's top girls golfer

METROPOLIS — Massac County junior Elise Coakley is The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Golfer of the Year, slipping past a handful of strong contenders.

Making a strong case for this recognition were Frankie Leigh Nicholes of Harrisburg (18th at the state meet), Josie Walker of Massac County (46th at state), Grace Roper of Marion (second at South Seven Conference meet); and Centralia's Chananya Domethong, who placed fourth at the state meet.

Centralia, however, is on the fringe of our coverage area and nobody on staff got the opportunity to see her play.

"This is quite an honor," said Coakley. "The golf season was so much fun. As for me, I started out strong, hit a rough patch for a short time, and then got my swing back and played much better the rest of the way."

Here are some of Coakley's highlights:

35th at Class 1A State Met with a two-day total of 164

Seventh at Sectional (78)

First at Regional (71)

First at R2R Conference Meet (79)

First at Nashville Invite

First at A-J Invite

All-Conference

All-South

"I'm pretty happy with the way I played this fall," Coakley said. "I worked hard to get my swing exactly where I wanted it. I spent a lot of time on the driving range with my dad (Price), who is also my swing coach. He's an outstanding golfer."

Coakley said tying for first place with her teammate - Josie Walker - at the River-to-River Conference meet at Carbondale was a huge moment for her.

"It was about 100 degrees out there and she and I were doing our best to get through the round and then the playoff," she said. "We helped each other as much as we could. I was fortunate enough to win. It was very stressful, but fun at the same time.

"Winning regional at Anna was pretty cool, too, since I had won it last year as a sophomore. I shot a 71 and was playing some of my best golf of my life."

After placing seventh at the sectional, Coakley described her performance at the state meet as fair.

"It was not the best that I could do, but conditions were bad, which affected my score. Still, it was cool to be there. I am looking forward to getting back up there next year and showing what I am capable of doing. You could say it's my mission - to make it back to state and play better."

Coakley said she is one of four sisters - Jessica, Lauren and Madie are the others - who have played golf at Massac County. The youngest sibling was introduced to the game when she was in the second or third grade. She didn't start taking the game seriously, though, until the summer before her freshman year.

"Sometimes, I'd just rather be on the range or course by myself, listening to music while I swing. But I also realize I have a responsibility to my teammates to provide leadership, and I plan to do that."

Coakley is not only a one-sport athlete. She is also a member of the basketball team.

"I play both inside and out at my forward position," she said. "I like competing in both sports. Basketball gives you that adrenaline rush that you don't necessarily get from golf. That said, golf is more challenging mentally. That's why I like both."

Massac County coach Mallory McVey said Coakley had an "amazing season" and is already a leader on the team.

"She has her little Coakley chipping lessons for the younger players, which is helpful. Elise's scores are always solid and consistent," McVey said. "She has worked her tail off to get where she is today. She is so much more consistent now than she was year ago.

"When she is playing, she is always so calm and never gets flustered," McVey continued. "If she were to have a double or triple bogey, you can bet she is going to follow up with some birdies. She doesn't let one bad hole affect the rest of her round."

Looking ahead to college, Coakley said she has been approached to play golf at SIU. Some area junior colleges have also shown interest.

"I'm still in the process of building my resume. I will see what my options are after next season."