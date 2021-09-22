Girls Golf | Z-R-C defends BDC tourney title

WEST FRANKFORT — The smiles are extremely contagious when in the vicinity of the Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher girls golf team.

It just seems like the Tornadoes are always beaming with joy.

"At least three or four of them are that way," agreed Z-R-C head coach Joe Hargraves. "They'll just smile all the time."

There was plenty of reason for the players to smile Wednesday after successfully defending their Black Diamond Conference tournament championship on their home course of Franklin County Country Club.

The Tornadoes, led by individual medalist Chelsea Young, totaled 376 to fend off Goreville by 13 strokes. Carmi-White County was third at 425.

And it came after winning the first such title in school history last fall.

"It's a big deal," Hargraves said. "We lost two seniors who were a pretty big part of our team and these other girls stepped up and took their place and did a great job."

Young placed fourth last year, when Hamilton County's Kylee Vaughan won her fourth-straight individual title. Now a senior, Young shot an 84 on Wednesday to shave four strokes off her score from 2020.

"My chipping was pretty good," Young said. "I got closer to the pins so I could putt more easily. Usually my long game is stronger than my chipping so it was kind of surprising."

Young won the title without any under-par holes. Keeping it steady on a windy day led to a 42 on both sides of the 100-year-old course.

"My drives were long and straight and that's all you can hope for," Young said. "I had a lot of lip-out putts and some close ones. But I made like a 40-foot putt which was great."

Making long putts is always fun, which kept with the Tornadoes' theme.

"We just try to have fun and make memories," Young said.

That's just fine with their coach.

"They have a good time and I try to stress to have fun with the game," Hargraves said. "That's all you can do with this type of game. It's the hardest game in the world."

Z-R-C's Hayley Pasquino finished second at 89 and McKenzie Jackson was sixth (97) to give the Tornadoes three representatives on the all-conference team. Carmi's Macey Heil placed third at 92 and joined Young as the only repeat member of the list from last year.

Goreville's Callie Wolaver (94) and Jaslyn Westerfield (98) also made all-conference along with Johnston City senior Cara Cullum (96) and Eldorado's Adrienne Poore (101).

Also helping the Tornadoes retain the team trophy were Bella Bate (106), Allie Anderson (111) and Ashlyn Stayton (123).

"We really wanted to win and I'm really glad we did," Young said. "Last year was the first time ever for us so to do it two years in a row is pretty great."

