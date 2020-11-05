Girls Golfer of the Year | Marion's Sarah Capel

“My parents are phenomenal and support me in whatever decisions I make,” said Capel. “They give up so much of their summers just to follow me around and take me to tournaments. God could not have given me better parents because they push me in my faith.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them.”

While growing up, Capel played basketball and ran track before undergoing foot surgery last November that forced her into giving up competitive running. That energy and focus has since been transmitted into golf, and it’s not often Capel isn’t working with her swing coach Andy Church at Crab Orchard Golf Club.

“I know her golf coach and he is a terrific guy for her to train with during the summers,” said Galloway. “Sarah is just a lovely person and a joy to coach. With her I don’t have to explain things, and you saw it in her eyes on the day of regionals.”

“She had this look of confidence that you could tell...she has this. I saw her take shots that day that I’ve never seen her do, but she wasn’t nervous about it, she just went for it. Her family is so supportive and she would do anything in the world for the people around her.”