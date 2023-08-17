CARTERVILLE — Carterville High School senior Hunter Ridgeway earned medalist honors Thursday at Crab Orchard Golf Course with a nine-hole round of 40 to help his team capture a triangular meet with Hamilton County and Murphysboro.

“I struggled some early today and left some putts out there that I should have made, but was actually playing rather well overall today,” the Lions’ senior said. “The key was the last three holes. I knew I had to make something happen. So, I slowed down, got the swing going, and went birdie, par, birdie.”

Those who watched him play never would have known that Ridgeway was in a funk just a couple of weeks ago.

Ridgeway pointed out that his first two practice rounds this fall went poorly and he didn’t even crack the starting six at a meet last week.

“I had the yips,” the senior said. “Nothing was going well. I was a little stiff with my approach and needed to work out some kinks in my swing."

"After a while, I went out and shot a 38 in a practice round to qualify for today’s meet," he said. "I’d like to think I’m on track now to get my score down lower and lower.”

All of Carterville’s players shot rounds in the 40s Thursday. Freshman Andrew Bjornberg had the second-best score for the team with a 42 followed by fellow freshman Colten Mausey (44), freshman Ryder Eigenrauch (46), sophomore Carson Hagler (48), and senior Connor Dixon (48).

Carterville’s winning team score was 172, or 10 strokes ahead of second-place Hamilton County (182).

“We have a lot of young players competing for us this fall, including three freshmen, after losing five players to graduation last year, so it’s kind of a rebuilding year,” said Lions coach Andy Harrell.

Despite the distinct lack of experience, Harrell believes his squad has the capability of performing better than last year’s team.

“If I can get our upperclassmen playing like they were at the end of last year to go along with our underclassmen, I think we’ll be pretty strong. We have a lot of potential,” he said.

Harrell also spoke highly of Ridgeway’s effort in winning medalist honors.

“He’s a very good golfer,” the coach said. “Once he gets going, he’s pretty tough. I’ve seen him hit from 280 yards out and put it within 10 feet of the cup with a three wood. I’ve seen him hit some great shots. I expect Hunter to shoot below 40 consistently, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he were to shoot two or three under par at some meet.”

The Foxes were paced by Abe Neal’s round of 42. Ethan Kessler and Trevor Millenbine each turned in scores of 46. Mason Hart checked in at 48. Cohen White notched a 49 and Larsen Hart contributed a double nickel.

Hamilton County coach Barry Vaughan said his team has had better days.

“We didn’t deal well with the rough. We’re used to playing with the shorter grass and keeping the ball in the fairways. Today, we were in the rough more and our scores were higher. We usually have a couple of guys shoot closer to par, and today, nobody broke 40. Everyone was off their game a little today.”

Murphysboro, who won a dual match with Johnston City on Wednesday, finished third as a team on this day with a team score of 190.

The Red Devils were led by Parker Diehl and Gage Boucher with rounds of 47. Josh Boyle and Parker Todd each collected a 48. Tucker Horstmann earned a 49 and Aiden Baril finished with a 58.

Murphysboro assistant coach Justin Rhoades, filling in for coach Jason Geis who was coaching the girls team at Nashville on Thursday, said he was pleased overall with the Red Devils’ effort.

“I think they played alright today,” he said. “They’ve got some things to work on for sure, but for a lot of guys, this was their first time on this course. I think they’ll get a lot better. I thought Parker Todd played better than he did Wednesday, so I was glad to see that. I think all of our guys are capable of shooting at least in the low-to-mid 40s.”