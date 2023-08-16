MURPHYSBORO — Call it an even split between Johnston City and host Murphysboro in girls and boys dual meets Wednesday afternoon at Jackson County Country Club.

The visiting Indians team won the girls match with a team score of 210. The Red Devils could not field a full team on this day as four team members were singing at the St. Louis Cardinals game.

Medalist for the girls was Johnston City sophomore Josie Welch with a nine-hole total of 41. The 41 was Welch’s best outing so far this fall.

“I had some pretty good drives today and my putting was better than normal,” Welch said. “My goal is to shoot in the 40s or better every time out, and hopefully, advance to the sectional this fall.”

On the boys’ side of the ledger, Murphysboro rolled to an 11-stroke victory over Johnston City (179 to 190).

Medalist for the boys was Red Devils sophomore Parker Diehl. He finished with a 41, a little behind his pace from last year, but considering this was his first meet of the season, not too bad.

“I was a little nervous at the beginning today, but I settled down by the second hole and started playing better,” he said.

Diehl, who qualified for the sectional last year as a freshman, but fell short of state qualification, said making it to state is his primary goal this fall.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I expect to be shooting in the mid 70s by the time the postseason rolls around.”

Junior Joshua Boyle followed up his teammate with a 43. Johnston City’s Chase McReynolds checked in with a 44. Seth Rice of the Indians earned a 46 while Murphysboro’s Gage Boucher and JC’s Logan Smith contributed a 47.

Parker Todd of the Red Devils claimed a 48. Johnston City’s Luke Davis followed with a 53 while Murphy’s Aiden Baril collected a 54. Teammate Jack Burke finished with a 56.

“For a first match, I thought we did pretty well,” said Red Devils first-year coach Jason Geis. “I thought the kids played loose and really enjoyed themselves today. We have the makings of a pretty good team.”

Clara Gahagan of the Red Devils was second individually to JC’s Welch with a round of 45. Aubree Williford of the Indians carded a 50. Teammate Taylor Woolard followed with a 53.

Kirsten Halley of the Red Devils contributed a 61 and JC’s Ryley McPhail finished at 66.

“We didn’t shoot our best and we still shot 190, which was our best score so far this fall, but I expect our scores to go even lower than what they were today,” said Johnston City coach Darron Rushing.