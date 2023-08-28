HARRISBURG — Senior Frankie Leigh Nicholes fired her best round of nine holes this season, finishing up with a 35 to claim medalist honors Tuesday and help the Harrisburg Bulldogs win a triangular meet with Carterville and Goreville at Shawnee Hills Country Club in Harrisburg.

Nicholes recorded three birdies and two bogeys on the day. The rest were pars. Her birdies came on holes 2, 3, and 6.

“I definitely could have parred those holes where I had bogeys,” Nicholes said. “I missed some short putts, which was very disappointing, but overall, it was a pretty good round.”

Nicholes said she felt pretty confident about her day after going two-under-par through the first three holes.

“I feel I have matured as a golfer,” the senior said. “I feel like I am smarter, have better course knowledge than I did last year, and can hit the ball farther because I’m stronger.”

The Bulldogs, as a team, turned in a score of 178, easily outdistancing Goreville (217) and Carterville (253).

In addition to Nicholes’ 35, four other teammates shot in the 40s. Hannah Jones checked in with a 45. Laura Behnke, Emma Harbison, and Kailyn Harbison all finished at 49. Lily Cranmore notched a 55.

“Frankie hit her driver well today,” said Bulldogs coach and father, Marty Nicholes. "She played much better today than she did Saturday at Massac County (80 for 18 holes, placing seventh overall). Hopefully, she can build some confidence off this round today.”

The elder Nicholes said he was pleased that the girls who placed second through fifth on the team all shot in the 40s.

“I don’t think that’s happened since I’ve been coaching here,” he said. “I know this is the best team score we’ve had in quite a while. Of course, we had perfect weather today and should have great weather the rest of this week.”

Nicholes said that the Bulldogs are a “very young” team, one that is learning more and more about the game each time out.

“What we accomplished today is what I’ve been waiting for,” he said. “Now, we need to go out these next three days and try to play at least as well if not better.”

Harrisburg is scheduled to play Tuesday at Hamilton County, Wednesday at Marion, and Thursday at Anna-Jonesboro.

Goreville was led by Addi Harris’ round of 49. Jianna Westerfield followed with a 53. Jaelie Westerfield checked in with a 56. Ella Mangan contributed a 59 and Alicia Barnfield netted a 61.

The Lions were paced by Philla Cowser’s round of 52. Hailey Halliday earned a 64. Kaylee Keim chipped in a 66. Macie Clark added a 71 and Landrey Crain finished with a 72.

Agape Christian of Marion did not field a team, but was represented by Zoey Danner, who finished with the second-best score of the day at 40.