Prep Boys Golf | Belleville Althoff wins South Seven championship

CARBONDALE — All the conditions seemed right for Carbondale to win the South Seven boys golf tournament, until the conditions turned against them.

Unable to tap into their home-course advantage Thursday at Hickory Ridge Public Golf Center, the Terriers finished a distant second to Belleville Althoff, 16 shots off the Crusaders’ score of 316.

Carbondale had a chance to at least have the medalist, but Ian Davis’ 73 on a cool, breezy afternoon was matched by Sam Beggs of Centralia. Beggs wasted little time winning the sudden-death playoff on the first hole.

“We haven’t won a South Seven title in a while, and we were looking forward to this day,” Terriers coach Jared Cook said. “But it just wasn’t our day from the outset. It was cool and the wind had that state tournament feel to it.

“Our guys had to put on an extra layer or two of clothing we haven’t had to all year. I think most of our guys would tell you that they shot scores today that were higher than they were expecting.”