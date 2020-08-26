Prep Boys Golf | Benton finishes first at Crab Orchard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — Rain or shine, the weather stood no chance against the patience of four River-to-River schools that went to battle at Crab Orchard Golf Course on Wednesday.

Teams waited out the rain roughly an hour before hitting the green around 5 p.m., and once the sun came out it was Benton’s time to shine. The Rangers finished the evening with a team score of 152 behind sophomore Cy Norman’s 33 through nine holes. The finish pushes Benton to a 9-0 record through three competitions on a day where Carterville finished 26 strokes behind in second-place.

“There was a point where I didn’t think we’d be able to play,” Norman said on the rain delay. “We came out and it really wasn’t that wet, and the course was really nice.”

Norman first played at Crab Orchard in last season's regional when he was a freshman. This year he is tweaking his swing to change the shape of the ball. The change has allowed Norman to finish with scores of 32, 33 and 33 through his first three contests.

His secret has been steadily competing in golf tournaments since late May. Norman reached par in his first four holes on Wednesday before notching three-straight birdies on holes 5-7, and then parring the final two.