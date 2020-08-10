Prep Boys Golf | Carmi-White County still strong despite loss of Gee

As the prep boys golf season starts this week, Carmi-White County coach Trey Mason returns one of the area’s most experienced teams.
But it’s the kid who’s not coming back with two years of eligibility that’s as much of a story as the three seniors who have accomplished a lot during good careers.
Junior Oakley Gee, a Class 1A regional and sectional champion last year who’s getting Division I interest, has opted to sit out 2020. Mason said Monday Gee felt playing regional tours would better suit his development and chances of landing a college scholarship.
Mason would have loved to team Gee with Ty Barbre, Kaden Carter and KaCee Fulkerson. That foursome would have given the Bulldogs a real crack at a state title. It’s hard for one side of Mason to not feel chagrined about Gee’s decision, but the coach understands why Gee went the route he did.
“There’s a chance we could go two, three weeks and have to shut it down,” Mason said. “He feels like he needs more (rounds) to prove he can get a shot at a college team. It’s a tough decision, almost a no-win situation no matter which way he goes.
“He’s a great kid, and I can see where he’s coming from. I’m sure it tore him up to not play with his teammates this year. I know he’s going to be rooting for them all the way.”
Gee burst on the scene in 2018 by winning a sectional title in Effingham. His repeat last year was marked by a sublime stretch on the front nine at Franklin County Country Club. Gee authored an eagle-birdie-par-birdie start and went 7-under 29 on a layout that doesn’t exactly hand out birdies like candy bars on Halloween.
That Gee experienced a brief hiccup on the back nine and settled for a 4-under 66 — after reaching 8 under before a bogey and double bogey ended his chances for a 60 — didn’t detract a bit from his exhibition on the front nine.
Not forgotten in CWC’s sectional title was the performance of Barbre, who Mason describes as possibly the best athlete in the school. A guard in basketball who has flair in his game, Barbre shot a 1-over 72 in the sectionals to finish third, then placed in a 12th-place tie at the state tournament.
“He’s been to state every year he’s been here,” Mason said of Barbre. “He’s got a ton of experience. It’s a big goal of his to go back for a fourth year, and he wants it for the team too.”
The long-hitting Carter has played well in the summer, winning a tournament in Mount Vernon and carding a 75 on the tough Green Hills course. Fulkerson has also threatened to win tournaments, finishing second to Carter in Mount Vernon.
The Bulldogs start their season Thursday in Mount Carmel’s invitational. Who else they play after that is still a work in progress. Mason said his team lost perhaps a half-dozen matches/tournaments because of stipulations that schools can’t travel outside their COVID-19 regions unless they’re playing conference opponents.
“We usually travel to Olney, Robinson and Mattoon,” he said. “We’ve lost some good competition. We’re trying to find our guys some good competition. We’re hoping to get something lined up with schools like Massac County and Marion. We’re all in the same boat.”
CWC’s boat may have one less accomplished player in it, but it still has several players capable of smoothly rowing the occasionally choppy seas of an 18-hole round. That makes the Bulldogs a threat to return to Bloomington in mid-October.
Mason has one goal in mind.
“I just hope we get to play a full, complete season,” he said.
