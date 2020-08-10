Prep Boys Golf | Carmi-White County still strong despite loss of Gee

Gee burst on the scene in 2018 by winning a sectional title in Effingham. His repeat last year was marked by a sublime stretch on the front nine at Franklin County Country Club. Gee authored an eagle-birdie-par-birdie start and went 7-under 29 on a layout that doesn’t exactly hand out birdies like candy bars on Halloween.

That Gee experienced a brief hiccup on the back nine and settled for a 4-under 66 — after reaching 8 under before a bogey and double bogey ended his chances for a 60 — didn’t detract a bit from his exhibition on the front nine.

Not forgotten in CWC’s sectional title was the performance of Barbre, who Mason describes as possibly the best athlete in the school. A guard in basketball who has flair in his game, Barbre shot a 1-over 72 in the sectionals to finish third, then placed in a 12th-place tie at the state tournament.

“He’s been to state every year he’s been here,” Mason said of Barbre. “He’s got a ton of experience. It’s a big goal of his to go back for a fourth year, and he wants it for the team too.”

The long-hitting Carter has played well in the summer, winning a tournament in Mount Vernon and carding a 75 on the tough Green Hills course. Fulkerson has also threatened to win tournaments, finishing second to Carter in Mount Vernon.