Prep Boys Golf | Freshman Abe Neal leads Hamilton County to Class 1A regional championship

Hamilton County coach Barry Vaughan kept his players unaware of the scoreboard before they got to the finish. Neal found out his team was ahead by three strokes after chipping in his final putt. He admitted later that perhaps not knowing the scores might have taken some of the pressure off.

“Our team found itself down by a lot early on so we knew what we needed to do coming into the stretch,” said Neal. “Our goal was to just do what we could to finish as strong as we could; not necessarily win but finish as best as we could and we rallied. It felt good to bring it in strong.”

Vaughan came to know the difficulties of facing Anna-Jonesboro and West Frankfort after facing both schools earlier in the year. The Foxes lost to the Wildcats at the start of the season before getting revenge on them at Massac County, but the Redbirds came the closest after beating Anna-Jonesboro by four strokes at McLeansboro Golf Club last week.