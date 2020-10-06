Prep Boys Golf | Fulkerson, James earn regional titles

Carmi-White County’s boys weren’t able to defend their Class 1A regional title on Tuesday, but they will get a chance to repeat as sectional champs next week in West Frankfort.

The Bulldogs finished in second place at the Mount Carmel Regional, a stroke behind Oblong’s total of 329. Effingham St. Anthony placed third at 331 and Mount Carmel was fourth with a 334.

Carmi-White County senior KaCee Fulkerson shrugged off a slow start — three bogeys and a double bogey in the first six holes — to win medalist honors with a 3-over par 74. Consecutive birdies at 11 and 12 helped put him over the top.

Joining the Bulldogs in West Frankfort on October 13 will be Fairfield’s Noah McElravy, whose 82 was good enough to earn him one of four spots reserved for individuals from non-qualifying teams.

In the Okawville Regional, it was a complete shutout for Southern Illinois schools and individuals. Breese Mater Dei and Belleville Althoff qualified for the sectionals as teams. Nashville finished a distant fifth at 345.

Althoff’s Max Breuning fired a 2-under 69, then emerged from a playoff with two Mater Dei players to earn medalist honors. Nashville’s Gabe Kreid and Aaron Brink, along with Pinckneyville’s Nile Adcock, were the lowest scorers from the area with 84s.