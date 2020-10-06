Prep Boys Golf | Norman, Benton on target in regionals

MOUNT VERNON — Cy Norman can do anything with a golf ball these days, except hit it off-target.
The Benton sophomore dismantled a tough track Tuesday at Green Hills Golf Course, firing a bogey-free 5-under par 66 to easily win medalist honors and lead the Rangers to the Class 2A Mount Vernon Regional crown.
Norman’s round, which was eight shots better than runner-up Ian Davis of Carbondale, set a school record for lowest round in a regional. It was equal parts execution and course management, as he concentrated more on placement than raw power.
“The one goal I always have going into a round is no bogeys,” he said. “Some of these tee shots, you really have to place the ball. And I think we did that as a team.”
Benton coach Reggie Norman said he takes pride in having six players capable of scoring low in any round. While the Rangers did have to count two rounds in the 80s, they also got a 77 from Andrew Bell that Norman said could have been a 73 except for two holes.
Luke Melvin added an 81 for Benton and Keaton House finished with an 83. The Rangers will aim to defend their sectional title October 13 in Centralia.
“I’m extremely happy with some of the guys that stepped up,” Reggie Norman said. “Everybody thinks of golf as being an individual sport, but when you put together six guys that can score, it becomes a team sport.
“They know that every year, it’s next guy up. They knew coming in that people would not know who they are, but if they went out and did what they were supposed to do, people would learn who they are. It’s their time.”
Cy Norman was the only returning full-time starter from last year’s team, which lost Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Brad Hammond, along with four other seniors. But Norman felt guys like Bell, Melvin and House would be motivated to prove their worth.
“To be able to come back like this definitely feels good,” Norman said. “With our program, if you don’t put the work in, you have a chance of going all four years and not playing. It forces you to get better.”
While the Rangers defended their regional crown, Carbondale claimed the other spot out of the regional into Centralia with a team score of 315. The Terriers turned in a solid performance up and down their lineup, getting a 79 from Owen Thoms and 81s out of Alex Baughman and Zach Sanders.
Four other players also earned trips to Centralia. Harrisburg’s Andrew Bittle, Herrin’s Logan Baggett and Hayden Burns of Marion carded 79s, while Grant Wilson of Harrisburg grabbed the final sectional spot with an 80, two strokes ahead of teammate Krayton Morse.
But no one could make any serious inroads against the father — and son — that have enabled Benton to continue a sustained run as one of the best programs in the state.
“We’ve had stiff competition at Benton to get into the lineup,” Reggie Norman said. “Stiff competition breeds success.”
