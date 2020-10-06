Prep Boys Golf | Norman, Benton on target in regionals

“They know that every year, it’s next guy up. They knew coming in that people would not know who they are, but if they went out and did what they were supposed to do, people would learn who they are. It’s their time.”

Cy Norman was the only returning full-time starter from last year’s team, which lost Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Brad Hammond, along with four other seniors. But Norman felt guys like Bell, Melvin and House would be motivated to prove their worth.

“To be able to come back like this definitely feels good,” Norman said. “With our program, if you don’t put the work in, you have a chance of going all four years and not playing. It forces you to get better.”

While the Rangers defended their regional crown, Carbondale claimed the other spot out of the regional into Centralia with a team score of 315. The Terriers turned in a solid performance up and down their lineup, getting a 79 from Owen Thoms and 81s out of Alex Baughman and Zach Sanders.

Four other players also earned trips to Centralia. Harrisburg’s Andrew Bittle, Herrin’s Logan Baggett and Hayden Burns of Marion carded 79s, while Grant Wilson of Harrisburg grabbed the final sectional spot with an 80, two strokes ahead of teammate Krayton Morse.