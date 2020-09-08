Prep Girls Golf | Carbondale's Shin notches fourth-straight medal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Carbondale’s Annie Shin helped lead the Lady Terriers over Murphysboro and Herrin on Tuesday with a score of 47 to help achieve her fourth-straight medal.

Shin wasn’t as dominant as she would have hoped, but noted her drives helped cancel out the poor putts many golfers dealt with at Hickory Ridge Golf Course. The junior has now posted scores of 42, 42, 41 and 47 over the past week.

“I think golf is a really humbling sport and after today I think the only thing left to do is to practice even harder,” said Shin. “My short game was really weak today so I think that I’m going to concentrate on that more.”

Shin noted that last week's rainy weather impacted the difficulty of reading the greens since the course has dried out causing the balls to roll faster. Shin’s performance aided CCHS to a team score of 216 followed by Faith Halliday (53), Ariana Cameron (55), Ella Summerlin (61), Jordan Grubbs (63) and Annaken Rosers (66) on the Par-36 course.

It ended up being a good day to have a “down performance” for Shin with the runner-up Lady Red Devils (241) and third-place Lady Tigers (254) not posing much of a threat. When asked about all the hard work during the offseason, Shin stated it has “definitely” paid off.