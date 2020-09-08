Prep Girls Golf | Carbondale's Shin notches fourth-straight medal

CARBONDALE — Carbondale’s Annie Shin helped lead the Lady Terriers over Murphysboro and Herrin on Tuesday with a score of 47 to help achieve her fourth-straight medal.
Shin wasn’t as dominant as she would have hoped, but noted her drives helped cancel out the poor putts many golfers dealt with at Hickory Ridge Golf Course. The junior has now posted scores of 42, 42, 41 and 47 over the past week.
“I think golf is a really humbling sport and after today I think the only thing left to do is to practice even harder,” said Shin. “My short game was really weak today so I think that I’m going to concentrate on that more.”
Shin noted that last week's rainy weather impacted the difficulty of reading the greens since the course has dried out causing the balls to roll faster. Shin’s performance aided CCHS to a team score of 216 followed by Faith Halliday (53), Ariana Cameron (55), Ella Summerlin (61), Jordan Grubbs (63) and Annaken Rosers (66) on the Par-36 course.
It ended up being a good day to have a “down performance” for Shin with the runner-up Lady Red Devils (241) and third-place Lady Tigers (254) not posing much of a threat. When asked about all the hard work during the offseason, Shin stated it has “definitely” paid off.
“Last year my short game was really bad and my putting was not good,” said Shin. “This year I’ve seen improvement in that, but the one thing I’m trying to work on now is my distance. That was the one thing that worked for me today with my driver which is a positive even though my short game wasn’t where I wanted it.”
Herrin’s Zoie Williams tied Halladay’s second-best score of the day with a 53. The Lady Terriers and Lady Red Devils matched one another with six golfers, while the Lady Tigers entered the humid evening already down one girl before Faylan Ladd was scratched putting their number at four.
Shin’s evening through the eyes of coach Marialice Jenkins shined impressively for the team and showed how hard the junior has worked.
“Her performance has been difficult because it’s been on three different courses,” said Jenkins. “She gets in here and puts a lot of time into her game that it’s nice to see her get rewarded.”
Jenkins also acknowledged Shin’s ability to shake off adversity. The junior managed to reach par on hole No. 4 after bogeying her first three holes, and that’s just something she’ll need to continue working through, says Jenkins.
“She needs to realize that she’s human,” said Jenkins. “To still be able to get a medal when she didn’t feel like she had her best day is a good sign of things to come I hope.
Carbondale has played twice at home during Shin’s hot streak, while also featuring at Jackson Country Club in Murphysboro and Centralia last Tuesday. The Lady Terriers will return back home on Wednesday to take on Carterville and Anna-Jonesboro starting at 4 p.m.
Murphysboro will travel to Benton on Thursday for a head-to-head matchup starting at 4 p.m.
