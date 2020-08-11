Prep Girls Golf | Marion's Capel counts herself fortunate

What’s more, Capel grinded out solid rounds without playing at the peak of her abilities. She figured out how to score without her usual accuracy.

“Knowing that that is in me, and knowing that’s what I’m capable of doing will help me,” she said. “I’m just trying to keep a level head like I did that week. It gives me tremendous encouragement going into the high school year.”

Fourth-year Wildcats coach JoAnna Galloway points to one reason why Capel’s game is blossoming on a daily basis.

“Perseverance,” Galloway said. “She’s out there practicing 24-7. She sleeps it, eats it. That’s what it takes. She enjoys the game, so when you enjoy the game, you do well at it. She loves the game and she has everything going for her.”

Capel is aiming for a top 10 finish in October’s Class 2A Tournament in Decatur, which would be a vast improvement over what happened last October. After qualifying on the number (85) in the O’Fallon Sectional, Capel shot another 85 in the first round of the state tourney, but that wasn’t good enough to make the cut.

After dealing with chilly, windy weather last year, Capel has learned to embrace less-than-perfect conditions.