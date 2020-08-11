Prep Girls Golf | Marion's Capel counts herself fortunate

As the prep girls golf season gets ready to tee off this week, Marion’s Sarah Capel counts herself fortunate.
“I’m thankful that I get to play and improve because other sports don’t have those same opportunities,” she said Tuesday. “I’ve been able to continue to play, and that I play one of the few sports that can play. I’ve been able to play and practice like normal.”
How Capel has played is one of the storylines coming into one of the three fall sports contested in Southern Illinois. The rising junior turned around her summer in one steamy mid-July week, winning a whopping four tournaments.
The way in which she did it not only boosted her confidence, but taught her the importance of seeing a bigger picture and focusing on immediate goals.
“I’m focusing more on individual shots now and not the overall score,” she said. “You definitely have to learn how to do that. Playing that many days in a week was exhausting, and it taught me a lot. I look back on that week and I want to keep playing like that.”
Capel characterized her performance early in the summer as inconsistent. But that one week, which saw her capture victories in the Metro-East, southeast Missouri and in the SIGA at Franklin County Country Club, presented her with a different outlook on her game.
What’s more, Capel grinded out solid rounds without playing at the peak of her abilities. She figured out how to score without her usual accuracy.
“Knowing that that is in me, and knowing that’s what I’m capable of doing will help me,” she said. “I’m just trying to keep a level head like I did that week. It gives me tremendous encouragement going into the high school year.”
Fourth-year Wildcats coach JoAnna Galloway points to one reason why Capel’s game is blossoming on a daily basis.
“Perseverance,” Galloway said. “She’s out there practicing 24-7. She sleeps it, eats it. That’s what it takes. She enjoys the game, so when you enjoy the game, you do well at it. She loves the game and she has everything going for her.”
Capel is aiming for a top 10 finish in October’s Class 2A Tournament in Decatur, which would be a vast improvement over what happened last October. After qualifying on the number (85) in the O’Fallon Sectional, Capel shot another 85 in the first round of the state tourney, but that wasn’t good enough to make the cut.
After dealing with chilly, windy weather last year, Capel has learned to embrace less-than-perfect conditions.
“I purposely go out on those days,” she said. “The conditions aren’t always going to be perfect, and you don’t know if you’ll have to club up and club down. When you’re playing in those kind of conditions, course management and having a level head counts over skill.”
A total of six players, including three starters, are expected to return for the Wildcats. They posted 29 wins last year, the second straight year they’ve done that. They’ll get an early look at their conference competition Monday in the South Seven Preview event at Green Hills in Mount Vernon.
Capel hopes it’s the first step in a long, successful season.
“We’re trying to get that conference championship so we can advance,” she said.
