Prep Girls Golf | Patriot Act: Massac County girls win again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — There are ironclad truths out there to rival death and taxes.

You’ll wake up, you’ll have lunch and Massac County’s girls golf team will win another big tournament.

The Patriots survived brutal heat and humidity Wednesday at the Links at Kokopelli to beat their biggest rival this year, Marion, by 19 strokes in the Lady Cat Invitational. McKinnley Korte and Lily Conkle each carded 80s, leading Massac County to a 18-hole score of 343.

Players come and go through the proud program. Occasionally, a coach leaves as well, as was the case after last year with the successful Laurie Glass. But the machinery seems to run smoothly no matter who’s in charge.

“This is a hard-working group of girls,” said first-year coach Mallory McVey. “As long as I can drive them there safely, they seem to do all right.”

Even on a day like this one, which featured temperatures in the low 90s with enough humidity to make golf a test of something else besides your ball-striking. It was going to be less about scoring and more about grinding.