Prep Girls Golf | Up to the challenge: Marion takes second with two individual medalists

MARION — Going into Wednesday’s Lady Cat invitational, Marion girls golf coach JoAnna Galloway knew her team would be challenged at the Kokopelli Golf Club.
Marion got that challenge from Mount Carmel after the Lady Aces finished 18 strokes ahead of the Lady Cats in second with a team score of 323.
Medaling for Galloway were her top two seniors, Baylee Kelley and Sarah Capel. Kelley played a consistent brand of golf with a 36 on the front and back nine that just missed Lilly Gottman’s 71 for Mount Carmel by one stroke for the best round of 18 among seven schools.
Kelley has big goals next to Capel who shot a 78 (38, 40) for the fourth-best score, while Mount Carmel’s Maddy Young (74) placed third and Emily Gottman (79) finished fifth to make it a day to remember for the Lady Aces.
“Today was a really good day for us,” said Kelley, who is already committed to John A. Logan College. “We’ve been pushing ourselves to try and beat teams better than us. (Mount Carmel) just gave us a lot of competition today.”
After earning The Southern’s girls golfer of the year award last season, Capel said it was Mount Carmel’s short game that impressed her the most.
“They have a game of steel,” she said of the Golden Aces. “They did not know the course, yet they came out here and executed. They weren’t competing against each other, they weren’t competing against us, they were competing against the course and did a phenomenal job today.”
Mount Carmel got the nod from Galloway as well. No one in attendance was caught off guard to see the junior, (Lilly) Gottman, finish first after medaling in the Class 1A regional and sectional as a sophomore.
“Our girls did an exceptional job today and I’m so proud of them,” said Galloway. “Our scores were right where I’d expect them. Mount Carmel is tough to beat, they’ve been doing great for a long time and we had a challenge out there today and the ball just fell as it fell.”
Marion’s Grace Roper carded an 80 (38, 42) to finish third for the Lady Cats with Avery Cornett (93) and Zoey Danner (105) rounding out Galloway’s top five.
Capel was proud to watch her team’s hard work during the offseason pay off.
“It’s really great, we’ve got girls that have worked hard all summer, just working on their game, so it’s good to see that hard work pay off,” she said. “It’s great to see Baylee finish second today. It’s always great seeing a Marion girl finish in the top two, and we’re really excited for the way this season is going to finish out.”
Kelley and Capel both agreed, they’re working towards the postseason. Kelley shot a 39 and medaled at Carterville’s Crab Orchard Golf Course last Thursday and seems to only be improving her game.
Capel is ready for state after her junior season was capped off at sectionals.
“I want to do well at state, that’s really what I’m working towards,” she said. “Trying to finish out my senior year as best as I possibly can before college.”
Filling out the rest of the standings were Massac County (337), Harrisburg (363), West Frankfort (394), Carbondale (410), and Pinckneyville (420).
The Lady Cats return to action on Thursday when they travel for the Anna-Jonesboro Community Invitational at Union County Country Club.
