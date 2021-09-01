Prep Girls Golf | Up to the challenge: Marion takes second with two individual medalists

MARION — Going into Wednesday’s Lady Cat invitational, Marion girls golf coach JoAnna Galloway knew her team would be challenged at the Kokopelli Golf Club.

Marion got that challenge from Mount Carmel after the Lady Aces finished 18 strokes ahead of the Lady Cats in second with a team score of 323.

Medaling for Galloway were her top two seniors, Baylee Kelley and Sarah Capel. Kelley played a consistent brand of golf with a 36 on the front and back nine that just missed Lilly Gottman’s 71 for Mount Carmel by one stroke for the best round of 18 among seven schools.

Kelley has big goals next to Capel who shot a 78 (38, 40) for the fourth-best score, while Mount Carmel’s Maddy Young (74) placed third and Emily Gottman (79) finished fifth to make it a day to remember for the Lady Aces.

“Today was a really good day for us,” said Kelley, who is already committed to John A. Logan College. “We’ve been pushing ourselves to try and beat teams better than us. (Mount Carmel) just gave us a lot of competition today.”

After earning The Southern’s girls golfer of the year award last season, Capel said it was Mount Carmel’s short game that impressed her the most.