Prep Golf | Hamilton County’s Vaughan, Benton’s Norman get wins at Patriot Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

METROPOLIS — One of the marks of a championship golfer is to shoot the round’s low score and still think of what might have been.

That tells the story for both medalists Saturday at the Patriot Invitational, where Hamilton County’s Kylee Vaughan and Benton’s Cy Norman didn’t play at the top of their game but still carded under-par rounds no one else could catch.

Vaughan, a senior who hungers for a Class 1A state title, worked her way around Metropolis Country Club with a 2-under 69. Norman, a sophomore who plays beyond his years, bagged a 70 to help the Rangers cruise to the boys’ team title.

To hear Vaughan and her parents tell the story, a 69 could have easily been a 66. Three times on the back nine, Vaughan left makeable birdie putts begging. That included a 4-footer on 18 after a well-placed third shot on the par 5 closing hole.

“I made putts I had to make, but didn’t make some others I’d like to have back,” she said. “The round was OK, but it wasn’t as good as I was hoping for.”

Vaughan also felt she could have executed some iron shots better, but it’s also hard to quibble with a 69 on a course that wasn’t exactly handing out scores like an old-time PGA Pro-Am in January on the west coast.