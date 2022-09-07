Prep Golf | Hannan paces Anna-Jonesboro to quadrangular win

PINCKNEYVILLE — Junior Nick Hannan turned in the best performance of his career Wednesday to lead the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats to victory over Murphysboro, Herrin and host Pinckneyville at a four-team invitational meet at Red Hawk Golf Course. Hannan shot an even-par 35, besting his teammate, Aiden McFadden, by one stroke (36).

As a team, the Wildcats, now 11-1 on the fall season, posted a team score of 162, easily outdistancing Herrin and Pinckneyville, who each totaled 194. Murphysboro was fourth at 204.

"One No. 1 and No. 2 guys played great today," said Wildcats head coach Jim Woodward. "But we need improvement out of our No. 3 and No. 4 guys if we are going to have a shot at winning the conference meet, or even a regional. The competition is too good not to score better than we did today. We need to be around 150 for nine holes and the low 300s for 18."

Placing third for A-J on this day was Taj Hodges with a round of 45. Tim Plott followed at 46. Hayden Ralls and Landon Brown each contributed a 47.

"All those guys have shot under 40 for nine and all have shot under 80 for 18 holes," Woodward said. "It's just a matter of all of them putting it together at the same time. It's about being consistent. We play great on our home course. We have to take that level of success on the road, too."

Woodward said he was impressed with Hannan's performance Wednesday.

"Nick's been so close in recent meets, but this is the first time he has ever been a medalist for us. He hit his driver very well today, followed up with some good shots to the green, and finished with some nice putts. He had everything working for him today."

Woodward said it's a remarkable transformation for the young man, who last year, had a hard time cracking the varsity lineup. Now, he is one of the team's most consistent scorers.

Hannan said "it feels amazing" when asked to describe what it meant to him to earn first-place honors for the first time.

"I want to live up to my potential," he said. "I've seen how well Luke Lasley played last year and Aiden last year and this year. I want to do the same."

Hannan said he managed to keep most all of his drives in the fairway Wednesday.

"My driver was definitely working well for me today. And I hit my wedge about as well as I've ever hit it, which set me up for some makeable putts. I had birdies on No. 1 and No. 9 and only two bogeys. Before today, my lowest score ever for nine holes was a 37. Now, that I've reached even par at 35, I want to shoot under par."

Hannan said he couldn't wait to text his father, Ryan, on the trip home to let him know how he performed.

"My dad played high school golf at Cape Notre Dame. He has taught me a lot about the game."

The host Panthers received a 45 from Landon Travelstead, the team's best individual score. Drake Patterson followed with a 49. Layne Jones and Jonah Winter each tallied a 50 and Dustin Palmer finished with a 60.

For Herrin, Jack Reed bagged a 46. Preston Myers was one stroke back of him at 47. Reece Preston finished with a 49. Tyler Worthen contributed a 52. Braxton Dann notched a 54 and Vince Champion checked in with a 55.

Murphysboro was led by Jacob Duffy's 48. Parker Diehl followed with a 50. Gabe Martin carded a 52. Deegan Leslie was next with a 54. Tucker Horstman earned a 55 and Gage Boucher had a 57.