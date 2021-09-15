River Stilley leads Benton to win at Marion Invitational

MARION — Benton freshman golfer River Stilley displayed the type of humility after his Marion Invitational round on Wednesday that is beautiful to coaches and teammates.

It wasn't quite as beautiful to media types trying to get information out of the slick southpaw about how he blistered Kokopelli with eight birdies for a ridiculous 63 to win medalist honors by five strokes.

"We played great as a team and in the end that's all that matters to me," Stilley said. "I could care less how I play just as long as I contribute to the team."

Indeed, Stilley and the Rangers also cruised to the team title with a 281 score that none of the other 12 teams came close to touching. Breese Central and Belleville Althoff tied for second at 320.

But what about that amazing round of 63?

"We worked as a team and contributed to what we're trying to do, which is go out and break records," Stilley said, "and set them so low that they're never going to be touched."

OK, great. But what was working for you, River?

"Everything was working for ... us," he said. "We played hot. We played great."

Benton coach Reggie Norman stood nearby as Stilley downplayed his individual accomplishment, which, by the way, was one shot away from Benton's school-record round of 63.

Norman seemed to give Stilley the green light to say something nice about himself, but the freshman wouldn't budge.

"I can't. I'm sorry," he said before cracking just slightly. "I hit my driver great. I only missed one fairway. But we played great as a team."

A look at Stilley's scorecard sheds a bit of light. He started on No. 17 and birdied the 18th, then birdied the second, sixth and ninth holes on Kokopelli's front nine. Stilley bagged five more birdies on the back. His only blemish was a bogey on the 12th, the course's biggest hole.

"What's great is he's learning how to play with expectations," Norman said. "This absolutely does not surprise me. River is a tremendous golfer and he's an absolute great asset."

That aforementioned 18-hole school record was set by Cy Norman in his freshman year at Union County Country Club. Now a junior, Cy Norman, the coach's son, finished second Wednesday with a 68.

Stilley didn't mention anything about how close he personally was to a school record.

"What I love is in the back of his mind and in the back of my mind he had a chance at Cy's record but he didn't care about that," Reggie Norman said. "He was caring about the team score and that's what I love about this team. They don't care what they shoot individually; they want to break team records."

Benton's Luke Melvin and Kash Cantrell both carded 75s, while Nick Melvin had a 79. Carbondale's Ian Davis and Anna-Jonesboro's Luke Lasley both shot 71 to initially tie for third individually, but Davis won a playoff for the third-place medal to put Lasley in fourth.

Breese Central's Connor Detmer, who shot a 75, won a bunched playoff that included the two Rangers, teammate Myles Kempworth and Marion's Karsten Stotlar for the fifth-place medal.

But the biggest buzz was about Stilley, whether he liked it or not.

"He hits the ball phenomenally," Reggie Norman said. "He may be a freshman but he does not play golf like a freshman. He's a really good putter inside 15-20 feet. But the best part about his game is — all the way from the tee. His driver is probably his biggest asset but his ability to hit greens is phenomenal."

Benton didn't have a senior in its lineup Wednesday with Stilley and Cy Norman leading the field. The Rangers roared again on an evolving course that featured more construction than usual — not that anyone complained.

"This is always a good tournament and we love coming here," Reggie Norman said. "I love the direction Kokopelli is going right now. It looks a little odd right now but the things they're doing are exciting."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0