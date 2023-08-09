METROPOLIS – Returning all five starters from a team that won its 25th River-to-River Conference Ohio Division title in 27 years and captured a third straight regional title in 2022, the Massac County High School girls golf team remains the clear-cut favorite to repeat that run of success this fall.

“Our goal every year is to win the conference, the regional, and sectional, and compete at state as a team,” said Patriots head coach Mallory McVey, now in her fifth season with the team.

In the postseason last year, Massac placed first at the Anna-Jonesboro Regional and was second at the Salem Sectional before finishing sixth at the state competition in Decatur.

Senior Elise Coakley returns to the squad. She is one of four seniors out for the team and is The Southern Illinoisan’s reigning Girls Golf Player of the Year.

Frequently shooting rounds in the neighborhood of par, both for nine and 18 holes, Coakley is expected to be an even stronger player this season.

“Elise won some tournaments over the summer, and we of course, hope that carries over to the fall season,” McVey said. “I expect her to consistently shoot rounds in the low 70s for 18 holes and 35 or 36 for nine. She’s not only a strong player, but a great team leader. She has spent time helping out the younger players.”

Other seniors on the team include the team’s No. 2 player, Katie Frazine, as well as Hannah Heine and Claire Elliott. Both Frazine and Heine are expected to shoot in the low-to-mid 80s and Elliott in the low 90s.

Elliott doubles in fall sports as a placekicker with the Patriots football team.

McVey said there are no juniors on the team. Two sophomores both started as freshmen in Wilke Armstrong and Jordan Forthman.

There are also two freshmen out for the team; Madi Frazine and Natalie Barnett. Both competed at the junior high state meet last year.

The Patriots open play Saturday at Parxton Park in Paducah – a tournament Massac won in 2022.

HARRISBURG

The Lady Bulldogs are paced by lone senior, Frankie Leigh Nicholes.

As a junior, Nicholes enjoyed an outstanding season. She finished third at the conference meet with a round of 85; third at the regional with an 81; seventh at the sectional with an 84; and 18th at the state tournament with a stunning two-day total of 155 (78, 77).

For her efforts, Nicholes was selected All-Conference for a third straight year; All-South a second straight year; and All-State last year.

“Frankie Leigh’s had a good summer of golf,” said her father, Martin Nicholes, who doubles as Bulldogs head golf coach. “She’s competed well in a lot of tournaments. I expect her to consistently shoot under 80 over 18 holes, as well as close to par in nine-hole meets.”

The elder Nicholes said the Patriots have had a stranglehold on both the conference and regional competitions over the years, but he would like to think that his Harrisburg team is capable of winning either meet this fall.

“If everyone plays up to their capabilities, I certainly think so,” he said. “I fully expect us to be in the running to win them. We just have to keep getting better.”

Backing up Nicholes on the links will be juniors Hannah Jones, Kailyn Harbison, Laura Behnke, and Lily Cranmore, as well as sophomore Emma Harbison.

Four freshmen could also make an impact this season – Kate and Liv DeVisser, Sadie Schwartz, and Lexi Brantley.

ZEIGLER-ROYALTON/CHRISTOPHER

The Tornadoes, led by first-year head coach David Russell, figure to be one of the premier teams coming out of the Black Diamond Conference, if not the entire area.

The ZRC group finished second in the league behind Hamilton County in 2022, but return all of their starters this fall, including seniors Hayley Pasquino and Bella Bate.

Junior returnees are Briley Martin, Ashlyn Stayton, and Kynzi Kirk. There are presently no sophomores or freshmen out for the sport.

“We’d like to win the conference and advance out of the regional as a team into the sectional,” said Russell, who replaces the retired head coach Joe Hargraves. “I can’t take the credit for any of the success this team has had in the past. That’s all Joe. He’s done a fine job of developing this golf program.”

Pasquino, already one of the region’s top softball pitchers, is the team’s top returning player. She placed fifth at the A-J Regional last year with an 87 and is expected to consistently shoot in the 80s this fall. Bate is the second-leading scorer from last year. She fired a 94 and placed ninth at the regional last year.

“This is a good group of girls to work with,” Russell said. “I’m excited about our chances.”

The Tornadoes open play Friday at Harrisburg.