Sports Column | John Homan: Benton golf competed on uneven playing field

Benton High School golf coach Reggie Norman and his team made absolutely no excuses for finishing runner-up to Chicago Saint Ignatius College Prep High School at last weekend's state golf tournament at Weibring Golf Course in Normal.

It marked the second-straight year the Rangers had fallen short of their goal - both times at the hands of Saint Ignatius.

The Rangers said the best team won. They didn't want to be known as the public school champion. They said the ball and golf course don't care who is competing against them.

I get it. Maintain a tough exterior. Kudos to the Rangers. They won't state publicly that it was not a level playing field.

So, I will.

Chicago Saint Ignatius College Prep High School had a distinct advantage over Benton and any other public high school that it played. While that is my opinion first and foremost, I also think there are facts to back my assertion.

Case in point, Benton's enrollment last recorded with the Illinois High School Association is 548. Saint Ignatius is at 1,443. Almost three times as many students. The enrollment range, as set by the IHSA this year for Class 2A golf schools, is from 530 to 1,476. That put Benton on the bottom end of 2A and Saint Ignatius on the top end.

Additionally, according to the IHSA website, a state multiplier for private schools is to be applied to the actual enrollment, which would catapult the private school to a new competition enrollment of 2,380, moving the Wolfpack to Class 3A.

That multiplier was not applied this year.

Was that fair?

"The IHSA's current classification system is set in two-year cycles and no schools change classes during those two years," said Matt Troha, IHSA Assistant Executive Director. "This is year two, so the results from 2021-22 and 2022-23 will factor into classifications in 2023-24 and 2024-225."

There is also a success factor with the IHSA that can bump a school up from one class to another. Schools that have major success over a two-year period often get bumped up a class, but because of COVID-19, there was no two-year evaluation period followed when determining classification.

It should also be noted that as a private, Jesuit Catholic high school, Saint Ignatius can entice privileged students from families all over the Midwest who don't have any problem paying for their kids' $22,250 annual tuition plus the Parent Commitment fee, which is over and above the tuition cost to help cover the annual deficit between tuition and school-operating costs at the prep school.

Needless to say, parents who can afford those costs can certainly afford a golf membership at the ritziest of courses for their kids to play.

Even playing field? I don't think so.

If this were the fall of 2023, Saint Ignatius would have been ineligible for Class 2A because the multiplier would have been added. Tough break for the Rangers for sure.

SIU FOOTBALL NEWS

The Salukis hope to be celebrating Homecoming this Saturday with a big win over Western Illinois. After starting the season a disappointing 0-2, the Dawgs have proceeded to win four straight games and are now ranked 16th in the nation in the latest FCS Top 25 Poll. Game time is set for 2 p.m.

Also of note, Saluki Athletics is teaming up with Pepsi MidAmerica in promoting a "Breaking Cans" event at the game. The goal is to set a new world record. According to SIU Athletics, every fan will receive a 7UP can when entering Saluki Stadium. At the end of the first quarter, fans will be directed to simultaneously crack open their cans. A Guiness World Record representative will be on site to confirm the record. The event will be captured on video using a drone flown by WSIL-TV, as well as on-field microphones.

The current record is held by Stolle Machinery, which sponsored a record-setting event on Sept. 18, 2019, in Sidney, Ohio. The existing record is 2,344 cans.

And don't forget the A10 Thunderbolt Flyover scheduled right before the game Saturday at 1:50 p.m., courtesy of the U.S. Air Force.

The lead pilot is Class of 1999 alum, Joshua Rose, who is currently a Southwest Airlines pilot and Air National Guard Lieutenant Colonel out of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The second pilot is Lt. Col. Daniel Shriver, who graduated in 2003 from SIU's Aviation Management Program.

MAKING AMENDS

Sometimes, we overlook athletes from our fringe coverage area, and that's what I did last week at the state golf tournament. My apologies to Parker Boehne of Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in Centralia. Parker placed second overall at the meet, just one strokes off the leaders. Boehne turned in solid scores of 73 and 76 for a combined score of 149 over the two days of competition.